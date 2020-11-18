|
23:13 | 18.11.2020
Tidewater Inc. Announces Receipt of Requisite Consents with Respect to its Consent Solicitation, the Early Results of its Cash Tender Offer and Termination of its Asset Sale Offer
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s consent solicitation of the holders (the “Holders”) of its 8.00% Senior Secured Notes due 2022 (the “Notes”) successfully received the consent of the Holders of a majority of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes on November 17, 2020 (the “Requisite Consents”).
The Company also announced today that pursuant to the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) for up to $50,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes (the “Tender Cap”), approximately $145.1 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 17, 2020 (the “Early Tender Time”).
In addition, the Company announced that it has terminated its concurrent tender offer to purchase up to $28,705,881 aggregate principal amount of the Notes through a cash tender offer under the provisions of the Indenture which require the Company to make a cash offer to the Holders within 60 days of the date that the Company realizes proceeds from Asset Sales (as defined in the Indenture) in excess of $25 million (the “Asset Sale Offer”).
Following the receipt of the Requisite Consents, the Company entered into a supplemental indenture to the Indenture giving effect to the Proposed Amendments. However, the Proposed Amendments will not become operative until payment of the consent fee to the Holders whose consents have been validly delivered, and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The settlement date for the consent fee payment is expected to be November 19, 2020, assuming the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions that are set forth in the consent solicitation statement, dated November 3, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 thereto dated November 6, 2020 (the “Consent Solicitation Statement”).
For a complete statement of the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation and the Proposed Amendments, Holders should refer to the Consent Solicitation Statement. Questions concerning the terms of the Consent Solicitation should be directed to Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., the Solicitation Agent, at (toll-free) (855) 287-1922 or (collect) (212) 250-7527. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been retained to serve as the information agent for the Consent Solicitation. Requests for copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (toll-free) (866) 751-6313 or (collect) (212) 269-5550 or email: tdw@dfking.com.
The settlement date for the Notes that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn on or prior to the Early Tender Time is expected to be November 19, 2020, the second business day after the Early Tender Time, assuming the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions that are set forth in the offer to purchase, dated November 3, 2020 (the “Offer to Purchase”).
As of the Early Tender Time, the Company had been advised by D.F. King & Co., Inc., as the tender agent for the Tender Offer, that Holders of $145,075,229 aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Notes had validly tendered their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offer. The amount of Notes accepted for purchase from each tendering Holder will be determined by multiplying each Holder’s tender of the Notes by the proration factor, and rounding the product down to the nearest $1.00. The proration factor for the Tender Offer will be approximately 34.4649%.
The Company does not expect to accept for purchase any Notes tendered after the Early Tender Time because the aggregate principal amount of Notes tendered would result in an aggregate purchase price that exceeds the Tender Cap. The Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City Time, on December 2, 2020 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the “Tender Offer Expiration Date”), unless earlier terminated.
For a complete statement of the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer, Holders should refer to the Offer to Purchase. Questions concerning the terms of the Tender Offer should be directed to Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., the Dealer Manager, at (toll-free) (855) 287-1922 or (collect) (212) 250-7527.
D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been retained to serve as tender agent for the Tender Offer. Requests for copies of the Offer to Purchase should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (toll-free) (866) 751-6313 or (collect) (212) 269-5550 or email: tdw@dfking.com.
Questions and requests for assistance relating to the procedures for the return of Notes validly tendered and not withdrawn pursuant to the Asset Sale Offer, or for additional copies of the offer documents, including the Offer to Purchase for the Asset Sale Offer, should be directed to Wilmington Trust, National Association, the Depositary and Paying Agent, at Rodney Square North, 1100 North Market Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19890-1615, Attention: WorkFlow Management, or DTC Desk (DTC@wilmingtontrust.com). Requests for assistance relating to the terms and conditions of the Asset Sale Offer should be directed to the Company at 6002 Rogerdale Road, Suite 600, Houston, TX 77072, Attention: Treasurer, Telephone: (713) 470-5300. Requests for additional copies of the offer documents may also be directed to your brokers, dealers, commercial banks or trust companies.
None of the Company, its subsidiaries or affiliates, the Solicitation Agent, the Dealer Manager, the Information Agent, the Tabulation and Payment Agent or the Depositary and Paying Agent is making any recommendation as to whether holders of the Notes should participate in the Tender Offer. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to participate in the Tender Offer. This press release is not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Notes and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Consent Solicitation was made solely by the Consent Solicitation Statement, which sets forth the complete terms of the Consent Solicitation. The Tender Offer is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase, which sets forth the complete terms of the Tender Offer. The Asset Sale Offer has been terminated and was made solely by the Offer to Purchase, dated November 3, 2020, which sets forth the complete terms of the Asset Sale Offer.
To learn more, visit the Tidewater website at: www.tdw.com.
