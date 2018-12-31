|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:21 | 04.03.2021
Tidewater Reports Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2020
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) announced today revenue for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020, of $91.9 million and $397.0 million, respectively compared with $118.8 million and $486.5 million, respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Tidewater’s net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020, were $29.2 million ($0.72 per share) and $196.2 million ($4.86 per share), respectively, compared with $59.9 million ($1.52 per share) and $141.7 million ($3.71 per share), respectively, for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019. Included in the net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2020 were impairment charges related to assets held for sale, affiliate credit losses, affiliate guaranteed obligation, inventory obsolescence and general and administrative severance expenses totaling $6.2 million and $130.6 million, respectively. Excluding these costs, we would have reported a net loss for the three months ending December 31, 2020 of $23.1 million ($0.57 per common share) and a net loss for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 of $65.6 million ($1.63 per common share). Excluding long-lived asset impairments and one-time expenses, net losses for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019 were $25.2 million (or $0.64 per common share) and $91.4 million (or $2.39) per common share), respectively.
Quintin Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased to report that we again generated free cash flow in the latest quarter and that we generated $52.7 million of free cash flow for the calendar year. Achieving these results during a considerably challenging year was due to the ability of our offshore and onshore team to quickly and skillfully adjust to the changing market.
“The offshore supply vessel market continues to evolve, and the ability of Tidewater to continue to transform itself is key to delivering top value to our shareholders. In addition to adapting to the market changes mentioned previously, Tidewater’s digital transformation has been underway since the 2018 merger. We were featured in a press release by global satellite provider Inmarsat last month regarding the completion of our high bandwidth vessel connectivity. This connectivity allows us to expand our in-house suite of tablet-based applications directly to the vessel, which will enable us to provide comprehensive real-time vessel system monitoring as well as administrative efficiencies.
“The other transformation we are embracing is how our business contributes to a lower carbon future. Shipping is a hard to abate industry, and although the hydrocarbon fuels utilized by our working vessels are provided by our customers, our ability to contribute to a lower carbon future by working with our customers to reduce carbon emissions through operational efficiencies enabled by the utilization of the technology platform referenced previously, and by working with our customers on the adoption of currently available hybrid battery and other environmentally friendly technologies are two pathways to contributing immediately to the environment.
“While we remained focused on capital expenditure and working capital management, we continued our commitment to improving the operational and environmental efficiency of our fleet through investments this past quarter in communications, hybrid battery technologies and strategic vessel acquisitions. A key element of our strategy going forward is the reduction of emissions through technology and operational efficiency. Our vessels operating with hybrid technology throughout 2020 achieved baseline emissions reductions as high as 18%. In addition, approximately 10% of our vessels were engaged in renewable energy activities during the year.
“Our fleet development program includes the sale or recycling of vessels that are deemed uneconomic or that do not meet our future strategic goals, and the acquisition of high-specification tonnage that meets our carbon reduction and financial return objectives. In 2020, we completed the disposal of 56 vessels and other assets for total proceeds of $38.3 million, and we acquired 11 modern crew boats that are more fuel efficient than our current fleet for $5.3 million.
“During the year, we reduced outstanding debt by $96.2 million and decreased our net debt position by $23.8 million. We ended the year with $155.2 million of cash on hand.
“I want to extend my gratitude to the many dedicated women and men across Tidewater who are responsible for the company’s notable performance in such a challenging year. Through their commitment and talent I am confident that we will continue to transform Tidewater, and that we will leverage opportunities for growth as the renewable energy market evolves and the hydrocarbon energy market normalizes.”
In addition to the number of outstanding shares, as of December 31, 2020, the company also has the following in the money warrants.
Common shares outstanding
40,704,984
New Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.001 per common share)
657,203
GulfMark Creditor Warrants (strike price $0.01 per common share)
815,575
Total
42,177,762
Tidewater will hold a conference call to discuss results for the three and twelve-month periods ending December 31, 2020 on March 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time. Investors and interested parties may listen to the earnings conference call via telephone by calling +1-888-771-4371 if calling from the U.S. or Canada (+1-847-585-4405 if calling from outside the U.S.) and asking for the “Tidewater” call just prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time on March 5, 2021 and will continue until 11:59 p.m. Central Time on April 5, 2021. To access the replay, visit the Investor Relations section of Tidewater’s website at investor.tdw.com
The conference call will contain forward-looking statements in addition to statements of historical fact. The actual achievement of any forecasted results or the unfolding of future economic or business developments in a way anticipated or projected by the company involves numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause the company’s actual performance to be materially different from that stated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks associated with the general nature of the oilfield service industry and other factors discussed within the “Risk Factors” section of Tidewater’s most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.
Tidewater owns and operates the largest fleet of offshore support vessels in the industry, with more than 60 years of experience supporting offshore energy exploration and production activities worldwide.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
87,830
116,539
386,174
477,015
Other operating revenues
4,029
2,237
10,864
9,534
Total revenues
91,859
118,776
397,038
486,549
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs
63,397
85,935
268,780
329,196
Costs of other operating revenues
342
916
3,405
2,800
General and administrative
16,992
22,406
73,447
103,716
Depreciation and amortization
30,681
28,226
116,709
101,931
Long-lived asset impairments and other
6,475
32,549
74,109
37,773
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
(600
)
—
52,981
—
Affiliate guarantee obligation
—
—
2,000
—
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(80
)
(1,217
)
(7,591
)
(2,263
)
117,207
168,815
583,840
573,153
Operating loss
(25,348
)
(50,039
)
(186,802
)
(86,604
)
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange loss
(2,880
)
(945
)
(5,245
)
(1,269
)
Equity in net losses of unconsolidated companies
164
(2,717
)
164
(3,152
)
Dividend income from unconsolidated companies
—
—
17,150
—
Interest income and other, net
144
690
1,228
6,598
Interest and other debt costs, net
(5,984
)
(6,282
)
(24,156
)
(29,068
)
Total other expense
(8,556
)
(9,254
)
(10,859
)
(26,891
)
Loss before income taxes
(33,904
)
(59,293
)
(197,661
)
(113,495
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(4,477
)
1,281
(965
)
27,724
Net loss
$
(29,427
)
(60,574
)
(196,696
)
(141,219
)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(180
)
(721
)
(454
)
524
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
(29,247
)
(59,853
)
(196,242
)
(141,743
)
Basic loss per common share
(0.72
)
(1.52
)
(4.86
)
(3.71
)
Diluted loss per common share
(0.72
)
(1.52
)
(4.86
)
(3.71
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
40,604
39,504
40,355
38,205
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
—
—
—
—
Adjusted weighted average common shares
40,604
39,504
40,355
38,205
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
2020
2019
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
149,933
218,290
Restricted cash
2,079
5,755
Trade and other receivables, less allowance for credit losses of $1,516 as of December 31, 2020 and less allowance for doubtful accounts of $70 as of December 31, 2019
112,623
110,180
Due from affiliate, less allowance for credit losses of $71,800 as of December 31, 2020 and less due from affiliate allowance of $20,083 as of December 31, 2019
62,050
125,972
Marine operating supplies
15,876
21,856
Assets held for sale
34,396
39,287
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,692
15,956
Total current assets
388,649
537,296
Net properties and equipment
780,318
938,961
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
56,468
66,936
Other assets
25,742
36,335
Total assets
$
1,251,177
1,579,528
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
16,981
27,501
Accrued costs and expenses
52,422
74,000
Due to affiliates
53,194
50,186
Current portion of long-term debt
27,797
9,890
Other current liabilities
32,785
24,100
Total current liabilities
183,179
185,677
Long-term debt
164,934
279,044
Other liabilities and deferred credits
79,792
98,397
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Common stock
41
40
Additional paid-in-capital
1,371,809
1,367,521
Accumulated deficit
(548,931
)
(352,526
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(804
)
(236
)
Total stockholder’s equity
822,115
1,014,799
Noncontrolling interests
1,157
1,611
Total equity
823,272
1,016,410
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,251,177
1,579,528
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net loss
$
(29,427
)
$
(60,574
)
$
(196,696
)
$
(141,219
)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Change in supplemental executive retirement plan pension liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0 and $0, respectively
(2,011
)
(2,121
)
(2,309
)
(2,121
)
Change in pension plan minimum liability, net of tax of $0, $0, $0, and $0, respectively
101
(309
)
1,741
(309
)
Total comprehensive loss
$
(31,337
)
$
(63,004
)
$
(197,264
)
$
(143,649
)
Twelve Months
Twelve Months
Ended
Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net loss
$
(196,696
)
$
(141,219
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
73,030
77,045
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
43,679
24,886
Amortization of debt premiums and discounts
3,961
(4,877
)
Provision for deferred income taxes
1,224
672
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(7,591
)
(2,263
)
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
52,981
—
Affiliate guarantee obligation
2,000
—
Long-lived asset impairments and other
74,109
37,773
Changes in investments in unconsolidated companies
—
1,039
Stock-based compensation expense
5,117
19,603
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net:
Trade and other receivables
(2,606
)
1,086
Changes in due to/from affiliate, net
11,949
22,193
Accounts payable
(10,520
)
(4,438
)
Accrued expenses
(17,551
)
8,189
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
(33,271
)
(70,437
)
Other, net
4,171
(675
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,986
(31,423
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of assets
38,296
28,847
Additions to properties and equipment
(14,900
)
(17,998
)
Net cash provided by investing activities
23,396
10,849
Cash flows from financing activities:
Principal payments on long-term debt
(98,080
)
(133,693
)
Premium paid for redemption of secured notes
—
(11,402
)
Tax on share-based award
(828
)
(4,467
)
Other
(857
)
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(99,765
)
(149,562
)
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(72,383
)
(170,136
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
227,608
397,744
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
155,225
$
227,608
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest, net of amounts capitalized
$
21,235
32,687
Income taxes
13,018
14,378
Accumulated
Additional
other
Non
Common
paid-in
Accumulated
comprehensive
controlling
stock
capital
(deficit)
loss
interest
Total
Balance at December 31, 2018
$
37
1,352,388
(210,783
)
2,194
1,087
1,144,923
Total comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
(141,743
)
(2,430
)
524
(143,649
)
Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants
3
(3
)
—
—
—
—
Amortization/cancellation of restricted stock units
—
15,136
—
—
—
15,136
Balance at December 31, 2019
$
40
1,367,521
(352,526
)
(236
)
1,611
1,016,410
Total comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
(196,242
)
(568
)
(454
)
(197,264
)
Adoption of credit loss accounting standard
—
—
(163
)
—
—
(163
)
Issuance of common stock from exercise of warrants
1
(1
)
—
—
—
—
Amortization of restricted stock units
—
4,289
—
—
—
4,289
Balance at December 31, 2020
$
41
1,371,809
(548,931
)
(804
)
1,157
823,272
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In thousands)
%
%
%
%
Vessel revenues:
Americas
$
32,068
37
%
$
33,333
29
%
$
126,676
33
%
$
136,958
29
%
Middle East/Asia Pacific
25,042
29
%
26,651
23
%
97,133
25
%
90,321
19
%
Europe/Mediterranean
15,775
18
%
29,180
25
%
83,602
22
%
123,711
26
%
West Africa
14,945
17
%
27,375
23
%
78,763
20
%
126,025
26
%
Total vessel revenues
$
87,830
100
%
$
116,539
100
%
$
386,174
100
%
$
477,015
100
%
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
36,760
42
%
$
46,071
40
%
$
156,624
41
%
$
187,599
39
%
Repair and maintenance
8,027
9
%
15,181
13
%
31,213
8
%
47,761
10
%
Insurance
1,447
2
%
1,174
1
%
7,195
2
%
6,129
1
%
Fuel, lube and supplies
6,221
7
%
9,782
8
%
29,113
7
%
36,359
8
%
Other
10,942
12
%
13,726
12
%
44,635
12
%
51,348
11
%
Total vessel operating costs
63,397
72
%
85,935
74
%
268,780
70
%
329,196
69
%
Vessel operating margin (A)
$
24,433
28
%
$
30,604
26
%
$
117,394
30
%
$
147,819
31
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(In thousands)
%
%
%
%
Vessel operating profit (loss):
Americas
$
1,496
2
%
$
(2,507
)
(2
)%
$
4,944
1
%
$
(805
)
(0
)%
Middle East/Asia Pacific
(3,456
)
(4
)%
(1,946
)
(2
)%
(5,935
)
(1
)%
(6,044
)
(1
)%
Europe/Mediterranean
(4,543
)
(5
)%
(521
)
(0
)%
(8,629
)
(2
)%
(1,289
)
(0
)%
West Africa
(8,493
)
(9
)%
(3,593
)
(3
)%
(27,508
)
(7
)%
8,298
2
%
Other operating profit
3,686
4
%
1,353
1
%
7,458
2
%
6,734
1
%
(11,310
)
(12
)%
(7,214
)
(6
)%
(29,670
)
(7
)%
6,894
1
%
Corporate expenses (A)
(8,243
)
(9
)%
(11,493
)
(10
)%
(35,633
)
(9
)%
(57,988
)
(12
)%
Gain on asset dispositions, net
80
0
%
1,217
1
%
7,591
2
%
2,263
0
%
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
600
0
%
—
0
%
(52,981
)
(13
)%
—
0
%
Affiliate guarantee obligation
—
0
%
—
0
%
(2,000
)
(1
)%
—
0
%
Long-lived asset impairments and other
(6,475
)
(7
)%
(32,549
)
(27
)%
(74,109
)
(19
)%
(37,773
)
(8
)%
Operating loss
$
(25,348
)
(28
)%
$
(50,039
)
(42
)%
$
(186,802
)
(47
)%
$
(86,604
)
(18
)%
Note (A): General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and $5.1 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 includes stock-based compensation of $3.0 million and $19.6 million, respectively. In addition, general and administrative costs for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 include $0.3 million and $1.5 million, respectively, of severance and similar costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations. General and administrative expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 include $2.1 million and $12.6 million, respectively, of severance and other costs related to integrating Tidewater and GulfMark operations.
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Revenues:
Vessel revenues
$
87,830
85,395
100,975
111,974
116,539
Other operating revenues
4,029
1,072
1,369
4,394
2,237
Total revenues
91,859
86,467
102,344
116,368
118,776
Costs and expenses:
Vessel operating costs
63,397
61,784
64,774
78,825
85,935
Costs of other operating revenue
342
219
171
2,673
916
General and administrative (A)
16,992
17,438
17,597
21,420
22,406
Depreciation and amortization
30,681
30,777
28,144
27,107
28,226
Long-lived asset impairments and other
6,475
1,945
55,482
10,207
32,549
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
(600
)
—
53,581
—
—
Affiliate guarantee obligation
—
—
2,000
—
—
Gain on asset dispositions, net
(80
)
(520
)
(1,660
)
(5,331
)
(1,217
)
Total operating costs and expenses
117,207
111,643
220,089
134,901
168,815
Operating loss
(25,348
)
(25,176
)
(117,745
)
(18,533
)
(50,039
)
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(2,880
)
(1,153
)
(2,076
)
864
(945
)
Equity in net (losses) earnings of unconsolidated companies
164
—
—
—
(2,717
)
Dividend income from unconsolidated company
—
—
17,150
—
—
Interest income and other, net
144
272
696
116
690
Interest and other debt costs, net
(5,984
)
(6,071
)
(5,959
)
(6,142
)
(6,282
)
Total other expense
(8,556
)
(6,952
)
9,811
(5,162
)
(9,254
)
Loss before income taxes
(33,904
)
(32,128
)
(107,934
)
(23,695
)
(59,293
)
Income tax (benefit) expense
(4,477
)
5,953
2,730
(5,171
)
1,281
Net loss
(29,427
)
(38,081
)
(110,664
)
(18,524
)
(60,574
)
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
(180
)
(154
)
(41
)
(79
)
(721
)
Net loss attributable to Tidewater Inc.
$
(29,247
)
(37,927
)
(110,623
)
(18,445
)
(59,853
)
Basic loss per common share
(0.72
)
(0.94
)
(2.74
)
(0.46
)
(1.52
)
Diluted loss per common share
(0.72
)
(0.94
)
(2.74
)
(0.46
)
(1.52
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding
40,604
40,405
40,306
40,101
39,504
Dilutive effect of stock options and restricted stock
—
—
—
—
—
Adjusted weighted average common shares
40,604
40,405
40,306
40,101
39,504
Vessel operating margin
$
24,433
$
23,611
$
36,201
$
33,149
$
30,604
Note (A): One-time integration related costs related to the business combination with GulfMark
$
291
641
446
129
2,123
(In thousands)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Cash and cash equivalents
$
149,933
192,243
203,119
187,802
218,290
Restricted cash
2,079
26,401
19,880
12,461
5,755
Trade and other receivables, net
112,623
100,583
115,008
119,455
110,180
Due from affiliate, less allowances
62,050
65,692
65,766
128,204
125,972
Marine operating supplies
15,876
17,808
20,580
21,944
21,856
Assets held for sale
34,396
19,163
29,064
26,142
39,287
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
11,692
18,925
20,350
22,185
15,956
Total current assets
388,649
440,815
473,767
518,193
537,296
Net properties and equipment
780,318
820,876
839,912
922,979
938,961
Deferred drydocking and survey costs
56,468
63,975
74,585
81,981
66,936
Other assets
25,742
25,108
27,411
29,971
36,335
Total assets
$
1,251,177
1,350,774
$
1,415,675
$
1,553,124
$
1,579,528
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
16,981
12,953
17,111
30,711
27,501
Accrued costs and expenses
52,422
55,811
60,993
72,854
74,000
Due to affiliates
53,194
53,355
48,803
50,013
50,186
Current portion of long-term debt
27,797
9,576
9,437
9,104
9,890
Other current liabilities
32,785
31,599
25,815
26,953
24,100
Total current liabilities
183,179
163,294
162,159
189,635
185,677
Long-term debt
164,934
246,179
273,215
273,015
279,044
Other liabilities and deferred credits
79,792
87,724
90,301
91,578
98,397
Equity:
Common stock
41
40
40
40
40
Additional paid-in-capital
1,371,809
1,370,778
1,369,645
1,368,325
1,367,521
Accumulated deficit
(548,931
)
(519,684
)
(481,757
)
(371,134
)
(352,526
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(804
)
1,106
581
133
(236
)
Total stockholder’s equity
822,115
852,240
888,509
997,364
1,014,799
Noncontrolling interests
1,157
1,337
1,491
1,532
1,611
Total equity
823,272
853,577
890,000
998,896
1,016,410
Total liabilities and equity
$
1,251,177
1,350,774
1,415,675
1,553,124
1,579,528
Supplemental information
Due from related parties, net of due to related parties:
Sonatide (Angola)
$
8,856
12,337
16,963
64,184
57,771
DTDW (Nigeria)
—
—
—
14,007
18,015
Total
$
8,856
12,337
16,963
78,191
75,786
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
$
25,706
22,836
27,858
22,882
22,883
Towing-supply
4,603
4,119
4,455
7,243
8,639
Other
1,759
1,750
1,731
1,734
1,811
Total
32,068
28,705
34,044
31,859
33,333
Deepwater
$
16,822
13,819
14,195
14,326
16,015
Towing-supply
8,220
9,461
9,788
10,502
10,636
Total
25,042
23,280
23,983
24,828
26,651
Deepwater
$
15,621
17,578
20,476
29,163
28,652
Towing-supply
—
(13
)
—
179
528
Other
154
151
144
149
—
Total
15,775
17,716
20,620
29,491
29,180
Deepwater
$
6,237
4,905
8,748
12,102
14,066
Towing-supply
5,202
7,711
11,029
10,521
9,981
Other
3,506
3,078
2,552
3,173
3,328
Total
$
14,945
15,694
22,329
25,796
27,375
Deepwater
$
64,386
59,137
71,277
78,473
81,616
Towing-supply
18,025
21,278
25,271
28,445
29,784
Other
5,419
4,980
4,427
5,056
5,139
Total
$
87,830
85,395
100,975
111,974
116,539
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
32
32
32
32
31
Towing-supply
10
12
15
17
17
Other
3
3
3
3
4
Total
45
47
50
52
52
Stacked vessels
(15
)
(17
)
(17
)
(17
)
(15
)
Active vessels
30
30
33
35
37
Deepwater
21
22
26
27
27
Towing-supply
22
23
26
28
28
Total
43
45
52
55
55
Stacked vessels
(3
)
(4
)
(9
)
(10
)
(10
)
Active vessels
40
41
43
45
45
Deepwater
31
32
36
39
42
Towing-supply
–
–
1
2
3
Total
31
32
37
41
45
Stacked vessels
(16
)
(17
)
(17
)
(11
)
(15
)
Active vessels
15
15
20
30
30
Deepwater
20
25
26
26
27
Towing-supply
13
17
18
19
19
Other
23
16
19
20
21
Total
56
58
63
65
67
Stacked vessels
(16
)
(31
)
(21
)
(21
)
(22
)
Active vessels
40
27
42
44
45
Deepwater
104
111
120
124
126
Towing-supply
45
52
60
66
68
Other
26
19
22
23
25
Total
175
182
202
213
219
Stacked vessels
(50
)
(69
)
(64
)
(60
)
(62
)
Active vessels
125
113
138
153
157
Total active
125
113
138
153
157
Total stacked
50
69
64
60
62
Total joint venture and other vessels
3
3
3
3
4
Total
178
185
205
216
223
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
2,944
2,996
2,940
2,873
2,852
Towing-supply
898
1,098
1,329
1,547
1,580
Other
276
276
273
285
368
Total
4,118
4,370
4,542
4,705
4,800
Deepwater
1,932
2,025
2,411
2,496
2,453
Towing-supply
2,032
2,118
2,342
2,512
2,576
Total
3,964
4,143
4,753
5,008
5,029
Deepwater
2,852
2,916
3,256
3,581
3,848
Towing-supply
—
24
91
122
276
Total
2,852
2,940
3,347
3,703
4,124
Deepwater
1,840
2,269
2,366
2,366
2,439
Towing-supply
1,196
1,588
1,654
1,729
1,779
Other
2,095
1,469
1,698
1,820
1,932
Total
5,131
5,326
5,718
5,915
6,150
Deepwater
9,568
10,206
10,973
11,316
11,592
Towing-supply
4,126
4,828
5,416
5,910
6,211
Other
2,371
1,745
1,971
2,105
2,300
Total
16,065
16,779
18,360
19,331
20,103
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
1,105
1,134
863
873
656
Towing-supply
189
362
601
593
568
Other
92
92
91
103
184
Total
1,386
1,588
1,555
1,569
1,408
Deepwater
92
185
500
546
552
Towing-supply
177
186
310
396
399
Total
269
371
810
942
951
Deepwater
1,448
1,522
1,422
1,004
1,196
Towing-supply
—
24
91
0
153
Total
1,448
1,546
1,513
1,004
1,349
Deepwater
1,288
1,809
919
819
766
Towing-supply
644
882
563
469
583
Other
417
181
446
637
643
Total
2,349
2,872
1,928
1,925
1,992
Deepwater
3,933
4,650
3,704
3,242
3,170
Towing-supply
1,010
1,454
1,565
1,458
1,703
Other
509
273
537
740
827
Total
5,452
6,377
5,806
5,440
5,700
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
1,839
1,862
2,077
2,000
2,196
Towing-supply
709
736
728
954
1,012
Other
184
184
182
182
184
Total
2,732
2,782
2,987
3,136
3,392
Deepwater
1,840
1,840
1,911
1,950
1,901
Towing-supply
1,855
1,932
2,032
2,116
2,177
Total
3,695
3,772
3,943
4,066
4,078
Deepwater
1,404
1,394
1,834
2,577
2,652
Towing-supply
—
—
—
122
123
Total
1,404
1,394
1,834
2,699
2,775
Deepwater
552
460
1,447
1,547
1,673
Towing-supply
552
706
1,091
1,260
1,196
Other
1,678
1,288
1,252
1,183
1,289
Total
2,782
2,454
3,790
3,990
4,158
Deepwater
5,635
5,556
7,269
8,074
8,422
Towing-supply
3,116
3,374
3,851
4,452
4,508
Other
1,862
1,472
1,434
1,365
1,473
Total
10,613
10,402
12,554
13,891
14,403
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
53.2
%
51.7
%
64.3
%
57.7
%
61.7
%
Towing-supply
67.7
50.0
43.5
54.9
58.6
Other
66.7
66.7
65.2
63.1
50.0
Total
57.2
%
52.2
%
58.3
%
57.1
%
59.8
%
Deepwater
78.2
%
67.4
%
57.9
%
56.8
%
66.7
%
Towing-supply
62.5
72.3
68.2
69.2
70.0
Total
70.2
%
69.9
%
63.0
%
63.0
%
68.4
%
Deepwater
44.7
%
45.5
%
49.9
%
64.2
%
60.0
%
Towing-supply
—
—
—
46.7
31.6
Total
44.7
%
45.1
%
48.6
%
63.6
%
58.1
%
Deepwater
27.2
%
17.5
%
31.1
%
41.5
%
46.9
%
Towing-supply
30.8
28.4
41.3
45.5
43.8
Other
42.3
53.1
39.2
51.5
56.6
Total
34.2
%
30.6
%
36.5
%
45.7
%
49.1
%
Deepwater
50.7
%
45.4
%
51.5
%
56.2
%
59.1
%
Towing-supply
54.4
52.4
52.8
58.0
57.9
Other
45.2
55.3
42.8
53.1
55.6
Total
50.9
%
48.5
%
50.9
%
56.4
%
58.3
%
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
85.1
%
83.2
%
91.0
%
72.8
%
80.1
%
Towing-supply
85.7
74.6
79.4
89.0
91.4
Other
100.0
100.0
97.8
98.8
100.0
Total
86.3
%
82.0
%
88.6
%
85.7
%
84.6
%
Deepwater
82.1
%
74.2
%
73.1
%
72.8
%
86.1
%
Towing-supply
68.5
79.2
78.6
82.2
82.9
Total
75.3
%
76.8
%
75.9
%
77.7
%
84.4
%
Deepwater
90.9
%
95.1
%
88.6
%
89.2
%
87.1
%
Towing-supply
—
—
—
46.7
70.9
Total
90.9
%
95.1
%
88.6
%
87.3
%
86.4
%
Deepwater
90.8
%
86.2
%
50.9
%
63.4
%
68.3
%
Towing-supply
66.7
63.8
62.6
62.4
65.1
Other
52.9
60.6
53.2
79.2
84.9
Total
63.1
%
66.3
%
55.0
%
67.8
%
72.5
%
Deepwater
86.1
%
83.4
%
77.7
%
78.8
%
81.3
%
Towing-supply
72.1
75.0
74.2
77.0
79.8
Other
57.5
65.5
58.9
81.9
86.8
Total
77.0
%
78.2
%
74.5
%
78.5
%
81.4
%
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Deepwater
$
16,416
14,743
14,738
13,793
13,001
Towing-supply
7,576
7,506
7,707
8,532
9,337
Other
9,559
9,514
9,723
9,638
9,838
Total
$
13,602
12,581
12,865
11,854
11,617
Deepwater
$
11,129
10,127
10,161
10,097
9,784
Towing-supply
6,471
6,180
6,128
6,041
5,897
Total
$
9,002
8,040
8,009
7,863
7,746
Deepwater
$
12,368
13,257
12,600
12,682
12,336
Towing-supply
—
—
—
3,138
6,055
Total
$
12,368
13,361
12,689
12,514
12,171
Deepwater
$
12,449
12,365
11,891
12,337
12,304
Towing-supply
14,136
17,122
16,158
13,389
12,810
Other
3,952
3,944
3,829
3,384
3,041
Total
$
8,510
9,643
10,711
9,539
9,075
Deepwater
$
13,265
12,756
12,620
12,342
11,892
Towing-supply
8,026
8,411
8,843
8,292
8,284
Other
5,059
5,163
5,243
4,524
4,137
Total
$
10,749
10,503
10,799
10,267
9,940
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Vessel revenues
$
32,068
28,705
34,044
31,859
33,333
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
12,795
11,711
13,138
14,186
15,307
Repair and maintenance
2,065
1,259
1,703
2,171
3,067
Insurance
402
426
427
417
299
Fuel, lube and supplies
1,822
1,754
1,373
2,615
1,853
Other
2,306
2,486
1,956
2,673
4,082
Total vessel operating costs
$
19,390
17,636
18,597
22,062
24,608
Vessel operating margin ($)
$
12,678
11,069
15,447
9,797
8,726
Vessel operating margin (%)
39.5
%
38.6
%
45.4
%
30.8
%
26.2
%
Average vessels – Total fleet
45
47
50
52
52
Utilization – Total fleet
57.2
%
52.2
%
58.3
%
57.1
%
59.8
%
Average vessels – Active fleet
30
30
33
35
37
Utilization – Active fleet
86.3
%
82.0
%
88.6
%
85.7
%
84.6
%
Average day rates
$
13,602
12,581
12,865
11,854
11,617
Vessels commencing drydocks
1
—
5
5
1
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – beginning balance
$
17,774
20,024
21,599
18,561
15,678
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
1,015
1,086
1,819
5,912
5,381
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
(3,349
)
(3,336
)
(3,394
)
(2,874
)
(2,498
)
Disposals, intersegment transfers and other
—
—
—
—
—
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – ending balance
$
15,440
17,774
20,024
21,599
18,561
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Vessel revenues
$
25,042
23,280
23,983
24,828
26,651
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
9,982
10,468
8,726
10,085
10,308
Repair and maintenance
2,899
2,385
2,196
2,586
3,838
Insurance
452
562
739
591
790
Fuel, lube and supplies
1,924
1,783
1,405
2,665
1,937
Other
3,532
2,057
2,412
1,696
2,864
Total vessel operating costs
$
18,789
17,255
15,478
17,623
19,737
Vessel operating margin ($)
$
6,253
6,025
8,505
7,205
6,913
Vessel operating margin (%)
25.0
%
25.9
%
35.5
%
29.0
%
25.9
%
Average vessels – Total fleet
43
45
52
55
55
Utilization – Total fleet
70.2
%
69.9
%
63.0
%
63.0
%
68.4
%
Average vessels – Active fleet
40
41
43
45
44
Utilization – Active fleet
75.3
%
76.8
%
75.9
%
77.7
%
84.4
%
Average day rates
$
9,002
8,040
8,009
7,863
7,746
Vessels commencing drydocks
3
—
—
5
3
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – beginning balance
$
18,666
21,116
23,139
16,513
12,572
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
1,447
386
850
8,897
6,072
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
(3,082
)
(3,036
)
(2,589
)
(2,271
)
(2,131
)
Disposals, intersegment transfers and other
—
200
(284
)
—
—
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – ending balance
17,031
18,666
21,116
23,139
16,513
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Vessel revenues
$
15,775
17,716
20,620
29,491
29,180
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
8,179
7,952
9,707
11,696
11,984
Repair and maintenance
1,133
869
1,278
3,141
3,617
Insurance
297
448
420
431
367
Fuel, lube and supplies
710
592
924
1,098
1,808
Other
1,214
1,274
1,547
2,522
2,098
Total vessel operating costs
$
11,533
11,135
13,876
18,888
19,874
Vessel operating margin ($)
$
4,243
6,581
6,744
10,603
9,306
Vessel operating margin (%)
26.9
%
37.1
%
32.7
%
36.0
%
31.9
%
Average vessels – Total fleet
31
32
37
41
45
Utilization – Total fleet
44.7
%
45.1
%
48.6
%
63.6
%
58.1
%
Average vessels – Active fleet
15
15
20
30
30
Utilization – Active fleet
90.9
%
95.1
%
88.6
%
87.3
%
86.4
%
Average day rates
$
12,368
13,361
12,689
12,514
12,171
Vessels commencing drydocks
4
—
—
2
3
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – beginning balance
$
7,147
9,143
10,387
9,406
7,379
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
1,710
(361
)
517
2,591
3,378
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
(1,540
)
(1,635
)
(1,710
)
(1,610
)
(1,335
)
Disposals, intersegment transfers and other
—
—
(51
)
—
(16
)
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – ending balance
$
7,317
7,147
9,143
10,387
9,406
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Vessel revenues
$
14,945
15,694
22,328
25,796
27,375
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
5,804
6,555
7,120
8,520
8,472
Repair and maintenance
1,930
1,419
1,479
2,700
4,659
Insurance
296
517
424
346
(282
)
Fuel, lube and supplies
1,765
2,628
2,681
3,374
4,184
Other
3,890
4,639
5,119
5,312
4,682
Total vessel operating costs
$
13,685
15,758
16,823
20,252
21,715
Vessel operating margin ($)
$
1,260
(64
)
5,505
5,544
5,660
Vessel operating margin (%)
8.4
%
(0.4
)%
24.7
%
21.5
%
20.7
%
Average vessels – Total fleet
56
58
63
65
67
Utilization – Total fleet
34.2
%
30.6
%
36.5
%
45.7
%
49.1
%
Average vessels – Active fleet
40
27
42
44
45
Utilization – Active fleet
63.1
%
66.3
%
55.0
%
67.8
%
72.5
%
Average day rates
$
8,510
9,643
10,711
9,539
9,075
Vessels commencing drydocks
—
—
—
3
1
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – beginning balance
$
20,388
24,301
26,856
22,456
13,397
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
(400
)
(576
)
911
7,467
11,905
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
(3,294
)
(3,426
)
(3,466
)
(3,067
)
(2,846
)
Disposals, intersegment transfers and other
(14
)
89
—
—
—
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – ending balance
$
16,680
20,388
24,301
26,856
22,456
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Vessel revenues
$
87,830
85,395
100,975
111,974
116,539
Vessel operating costs:
Crew costs
$
36,760
36,686
38,691
44,487
46,071
Repair and maintenance
8,027
5,932
6,656
10,598
15,181
Insurance
1,447
1,953
2,010
1,785
1,174
Fuel, lube and supplies
6,221
6,757
6,383
9,752
9,782
Other
10,942
10,456
11,034
12,203
13,726
Total vessel operating costs
$
63,397
61,784
64,774
78,825
85,934
Vessel operating margin ($)
$
24,434
23,611
36,201
33,149
30,604
Vessel operating margin (%)
27.8
%
27.6
%
35.9
%
29.6
%
26.3
%
Average vessels – Total fleet
175
182
202
213
219
Utilization – Total fleet
50.9
%
48.5
%
50.9
%
56.4
%
58.3
%
Average vessels – Active fleet
125
113
138
153
157
Utilization – Active fleet
77.0
%
78.2
%
74.5
%
78.5
%
81.4
%
Average day rates
$
10,749
10,503
10,799
10,267
9,940
Vessels commencing drydocks
8
—
5
15
8
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – beginning balance
$
63,975
74,584
81,981
66,936
49,026
Cash paid for deferred drydocking and survey costs
3,772
535
4,097
24,867
26,736
Amortization of deferred drydocking and survey costs
(11,265
)
(11,433
)
(11,159
)
(9,822
)
(8,810
)
Disposals, intersegment transfers and other
(14
)
289
(335
)
—
(16
)
Deferred drydocking and survey costs – ending balance
$
56,468
63,975
74,584
81,981
66,936
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Net loss
$
(29,427
)
(38,081
)
(110,664
)
(18,524
)
(60,574
)
Interest and other debt costs
5,984
6,071
5,959
6,142
6,282
Income tax (benefit) expense
(4,477
)
5,953
2,730
(5,171
)
1,281
Depreciation
19,416
19,343
16,986
17,285
19,416
Amortization of deferred drydock and survey costs
11,265
11,434
11,158
9,822
8,810
EBITDA (A), (B), (C)
$
2,761
4,720
(73,831
)
9,554
(24,785
)
Long-lived asset impairments and other
6,475
1,945
55,482
10,207
32,549
Affiliate credit loss impairment expense
(600
)
—
53,581
Affiliate guarantee obligation
—
—
2,000
—
—
One-time integration related costs
291
641
446
129
2,123
Adjusted EBITDA (A), (B), (C)
$
8,927
7,306
37,678
19,890
9,887
Note (A): EBITDA excludes interest and other debt costs, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA excludes impairment charges, and merger and integration related costs.
Note (B): EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and for each of the prior four quarters includes non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $1,158, $1,223, $1,401, $1,335, and $2,972, respectively.
Note (C): EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020, and for each of the prior four quarters includes foreign exchange gains (losses) of $(2,880), $(1,153), $(2,076), $864, and $(945), respectively.
Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or loss, cash provided (used) in operating activities, investing and financing activities, or other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are widely used by investors and other users of our financial statements as a supplemental financial measure that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe provide additional information that is useful to gain an understanding of the factors and trends affecting our ability to service debt, pay taxes and fund drydocking and survey costs and capital expenditures. We also believe the disclosure of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA helps investors meaningfully evaluate and compare our cash flow generating capacity from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also financial metrics used by management (i) as a supplemental internal measure for planning and forecasting overall expectations and for evaluating actual results against such expectations; (ii) to compare to the EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies when evaluating potential acquisitions; and (iii) to assess our ability to service existing fixed charges and incur additional indebtedness.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (A)
$
2,180
14,629
14,702
(27,525
)
5,281
Cash interest expense
5,066
5,435
5,292
5,442
8,205
Interest income and other
(144
)
(272
)
(696
)
(116
)
(690
)
Additions to property and equipment
(10,218
)
(607
)
(1,626
)
(2,449
)
(4,067
)
Expansion capital
5,300
—
—
—
—
Free cash flow before proceeds from asset sales
2,184
19,185
17,672
(24,648
)
8,729
Proceeds from asset sales
6,798
10,592
11,454
9,452
3,755
Free cash flow
$
8,982
29,777
29,126
(15,196
)
12,484
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP investment performance indicator which we believe provides useful information regarding the net cash generated by the Company before any payments to capital providers. Free cash flow is determined from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, excluding expansion capital, proceeds from asset sales, cash interest expense and interest income. Free cash flow is not defined by U.S. GAAP and is not a substitute for net cash provided by operating activities.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in) changes in assets and liabilities, excluding drydock payments
$
(4,915
)
18,858
(10,373
)
(18,127
)
32,826
Cash paid for deferred drydock and survey costs
(3,772
)
(535
)
(4,097
)
(24,867
)
(26,736
)
Total sources (uses) of cash for changes in assets and liabilities
$
(8,687
)
18,323
(14,470
)
(42,994
)
6,090
