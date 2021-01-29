|
22:54 | 29.01.2021
Tidewater Signs the Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change
Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) (“Tidewater” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of offshore support vessels providing offshore energy transportation services worldwide has signed the “Neptune Declaration on Seafarer Wellbeing and Crew Change” (the “Neptune Declaration”), joining more than 400 companies and organizations globally to work to ensure the crew change crisis caused by COVID-19 is resolved as rapidly as possible.
The Neptune Declaration’s four major aims are:
Recognize seafarers as key workers and give them priority access to COVID-19 vaccinations
Implement high-standard health protocols
Increase collaboration between ship operators and charterers to facilitate crew changes
Ensure airline connectivity between key maritime hubs for seafarers
“The world relies on the experience and dedication of seafarers to facilitate the transport of essential goods across the globe. Throughout these challenging times individual companies have continued to prioritize the wellbeing of seafarers, but there is more that can be done by working together to improve regulations and protocols so that these key workers make it home safely and on schedule,” said Quintin V. Kneen, Tidewater’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to support this global effort to rapidly resolve this crew change crisis and we encourage everyone to contribute their support to this important cause.”
