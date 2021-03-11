18:55 | 11.03.2021

Tigo Chief Executive to Moderate March 17th Panel at Israel-US Energy Summit 2021

Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Zvi Alon will lead a discussion at the upcoming Israel-US Energy Summit, which is being held 15-17 March, 2021. Mr. Alon will moderate a panel on the topic of “More Renewables, Less Carbon,” featuring the following industry leaders: Dr. Jan Mertens, Chief Science Officer at Engie, Yaki Noyman, Chief Executive Officer at Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources Ltd., and Yaniv Friedman, Deputy CEO of Delek Drilling and the Appointed CEO at Modiin Energy. “The CI-CC does a fantastic job strengthening the relationships between various businesses based in Israel and California,” stated Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo. “I’m honored to be part of this event that focuses on innovation and cooperation to drive cross-border technology collaboration and solves global challenges with renewable energy.” The “More Renewables, Less Carbon” discussion caps a three-day summit of exciting conversations, roundtables, and VIP individual meetings. The theme of the first day is “Storage, Hydrogen and EV” and the second is “Utilities of the Future.” The intimate format lends itself to driving action and investment. Specifically, the event will enable US-Israel disruptive cleantech innovation and technology collaboration across California, Texas, and Israel. The conference is organized in collaboration with the Texas Israel Alliance and the BIRD Foundation. “I’m pleased that Zvi Alon will be moderating this panel of industry executives,” stated Sharon Vanek, Executive Director of the California Israel Chamber of Commerce. “As Chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy, Zvi is intimately familiar with driving consumer choice in the area of solar energy.” In addition to his duties at Chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy, Mr. Alon has been the Chairman of the Board at the CI-CC for the past 26 years. He also leads Alon Ventures, with investment activities focused on the US, Israel, and China technology markets. The CI-CC Israel-US Energy Summit 2021 will take place virtually March 15-17, 2021. The theme this year is “Bringing together energy technology leaders from across the globe.”

About Tigo

Tigo is the worldwide leader in flexible module level power electronics (MLPE) with innovative solutions that significantly increase energy production, decrease operating costs, and enhance safety of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo’s global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

About The California Israel Chamber of Commerce

The California Israel Chamber of Commerce (CICC) is a nonprofit, industry-supported organization dedicated to promoting and strengthening the technology and trade relations between the business communities of California and Israel. With its wide and dynamic network of over 10,000 entrepreneurs, companies, business executives, investors and service providers, the CICC provides a networking platform for joint venture programs between the two communities. Visit us at www.ci-cc.org.

