18:55 | 11.03.2021
Tigo Chief Executive to Moderate March 17th Panel at Israel-US Energy Summit 2021
Tigo Energy, Inc., the solar industry worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Zvi Alon will lead a discussion at the upcoming Israel-US Energy Summit, which is being held 15-17 March, 2021. Mr. Alon will moderate a panel on the topic of “More Renewables, Less Carbon,” featuring the following industry leaders: Dr. Jan Mertens, Chief Science Officer at Engie, Yaki Noyman, Chief Executive Officer at Doral Group Renewable Energy Resources Ltd., and Yaniv Friedman, Deputy CEO of Delek Drilling and the Appointed CEO at Modiin Energy.
“The CI-CC does a fantastic job strengthening the relationships between various businesses based in Israel and California,” stated Zvi Alon, Chairman and CEO of Tigo. “I’m honored to be part of this event that focuses on innovation and cooperation to drive cross-border technology collaboration and solves global challenges with renewable energy.”
The “More Renewables, Less Carbon” discussion caps a three-day summit of exciting conversations, roundtables, and VIP individual meetings. The theme of the first day is “Storage, Hydrogen and EV” and the second is “Utilities of the Future.” The intimate format lends itself to driving action and investment. Specifically, the event will enable US-Israel disruptive cleantech innovation and technology collaboration across California, Texas, and Israel. The conference is organized in collaboration with the Texas Israel Alliance and the BIRD Foundation.
“I’m pleased that Zvi Alon will be moderating this panel of industry executives,” stated Sharon Vanek, Executive Director of the California Israel Chamber of Commerce. “As Chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy, Zvi is intimately familiar with driving consumer choice in the area of solar energy.”
In addition to his duties at Chairman and CEO of Tigo Energy, Mr. Alon has been the Chairman of the Board at the CI-CC for the past 26 years. He also leads Alon Ventures, with investment activities focused on the US, Israel, and China technology markets.
The CI-CC Israel-US Energy Summit 2021 will take place virtually March 15-17, 2021. The theme this year is “Bringing together energy technology leaders from across the globe.”
