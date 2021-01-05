14:33 | 05.01.2021

Tigo Optimizers Chosen by Charged Up Energy to Pair with SMA Inverters as Residential PV Business Expands in North America

Tigo Energy, Inc., the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics), announced today that Charged Up Energy has chosen Tigo’s Optimizers and SMA inverters as its preferred UL PV Rapid Shutdown System (PVRSS) for residential PV customers. This offering comes following the buyout of an SMA investment by Tigo’s management team in the summer of 2020. The California installer will use the TS4-A-O with any one of the 18 different SMA single phase inverter models, ranging from 3 kW to 7.7 kW that have been UL PVRSS certified with Tigo’s industry leading rapid shutdown devices. “Charged Up Energy is pleased to offer homeowners in California the highest quality installations with the most reliable products on the market.” stated Ivan Reyes, Founder and Chief Operations Officer Charged Up Energy “When combined with SMA inverters, Tigo’s Optimizer provides homeowners with the peace of mind that they have a safe installation that maximizes their return on investment while allowing us, as the installer, the ability to monitor their installation 24/7 and provide them the best possible service.” The UL listing includes the entirety of Tigo’s TS4 family of Flex-MLPE, providing customers that use SMA inverters significant flexibility with the features they want from their MLPE. With Tigo, customers have the freedom to choose from a menu of features – such as optimization, monitoring, or just the rapid shutdown function – according to the needs of their project. “We are pleased to offer installers like Charged Up Energy the ability to provide the homeowner with a safe and high-quality renewable energy investment,” said JD Dillon, Tigo’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The combination of the Tigo Optimizer solution with SMA’s comprehensive line of inverters is perfect for the residential market.” Tigo Optimizers include optimization, monitoring, and rapid shutdown features in a reliable package that requires no additional ground wire or bolts. Tigo Optimizers have been UL PVRSS certified with the following single phase SMA inverters (listed by capacity and model number): 7.7 kW | SB 7.7-1SP-US-40; SB 7.7 TP-US-41; SB 7.7 SP-US-41 7 kW | SB 7.0-1SP-US-40; SB 7.0 TP-US-41; SB 7.0 SP-US-41 6 kW | SB 6.0-1SP-US-40; SB 6.0 TP-US-41; SB 6.0 SP-US-41 5 kW | SB 5.0-1SP-US-40; SB 5.0 TP-US-41; SB 5.0 SP-US-41 3.8 kW | SB 3.8-1SP-US-40; SB 3.8 TP-US-41; SB 3.8 SP-US-41 3 kW | SB 3.0-1SP-US-40; SB 3.0 TP-US-41; SB 3.0 SP-US-41 The UL PVRSS certification is the only guaranteed way to fulfill the safety requirement for PV Rapid Shutdown in the US National Electrical Code, whereby both the inverter and the rapid shutdown device must be tested as a “system”. Rapid shutdown devices are now required with rooftop PV installations across the vast majority of the United States. Similar requirements are being adopted and discussed throughout the world. For inquiries, contact: sales@tigoenergy.com

About Tigo

Tigo is the worldwide leader in Flex-MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) with innovative solutions that significantly enhance safety, increase energy production, and decrease operating costs of photovoltaic (PV) systems. Tigo’s TS4 platform maximizes the benefit of PV systems and provides customers with the most scalable, versatile, and reliable MLPE solution available. Tigo was founded in Silicon Valley in 2007 to accelerate the adoption of solar energy worldwide. Tigo systems operate on 7 continents and produce gigawatt hours of reliable, clean, affordable and safe solar energy daily. Tigo’s global team is dedicated to making the best MLPE on earth so more people can enjoy the benefits of solar. Visit us at www.tigoenergy.com.

About Charged Up Energy

Charged Up Energy, Inc. is a solar sales and installation company that operates in the United States and around the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Charged Up Energy offers services such as solar panel sales, installation, operations, maintenance, and affiliate sales along with excellent customer service throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island. Charged Up Energy’s experience spans from residential PV systems to utility scale international developments.

