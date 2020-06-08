23:00 | 08.06.2020



Tilray, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Events



Tilray, Inc., (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY) a global leader in cannabis research, cultivation, production and distribution, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor events:

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Company will also host investor meetings.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company will also host investor meetings.

About Tilray®

Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 15 countries spanning five continents.

