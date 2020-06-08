ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:00 | 08.06.2020
Tilray, Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Events

Tilray, Inc., (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY) a global leader in cannabis research, cultivation, production and distribution, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor events:

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Company will also host investor meetings.

On Wednesday, June 17, 2020, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Evercore ISI Virtual Consumer & Retail Summit at 9:30 a.m. ET. The Company will also host investor meetings.
About Tilray®
Tilray is a global pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of cannabis and cannabinoids currently serving tens of thousands of patients and consumers in 15 countries spanning five continents.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005730/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

23:01 Uhr | 08.06.2020
Medien: 6000 Deutsche dürfen ...

22:44 Uhr | 08.06.2020
ROUNDUP 4: Abschied von George ...

22:21 Uhr | 08.06.2020
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Rally ...

22:14 Uhr | 08.06.2020
Aktien New York: Rally kennt kein ...

21:46 Uhr | 08.06.2020
Erster Kandidat für Nachfolge des ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer