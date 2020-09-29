20:32 | 29.09.2020



Timmins Steelworkers Improve Contract in Negotiations with Goldcorp



Wage and pension improvements are among gains made by United Steelworkers (USW) members in a new collective agreement with Goldcorp Canada Ltd. in Timmins.

Members of USW Local 7580 have voted to ratify a three-year collective agreement that includes total wage increases of 8% as well as improvements to pension bridging provisions and full coverage by the employer for workers’ safety boots and safety clothing.

Union members held their contract ratification vote over a two-day period, with COVID-19 protocols in place to ensure a safe and democratic process. Ratification of the new contract marks the 10th successive collective agreement reached without conflict between the USW and Goldcorp.

“Steelworkers Local 7580 members have built an impressive record of negotiating improvements to their working and living standards over many years,” said USW Ontario Director Marty Warren.

“This successful bargaining history reflects our union’s achievements in negotiations with employers across the country, with 97% of USW collective agreements negotiated and ratified without labour disputes,” Warren noted.

