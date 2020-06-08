16:06 | 08.06.2020

Tipping Point: Batteries, BEVs and the Decade Ahead – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The “Tipping Point: Batteries, BEVs and the Decade Ahead” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This report looks at what’s now and next in battery technology, supplier plans for increasing capacity, the global market outlook for BEVs and what is likely to drive demand and the commitment each of the major automakers is making to the BEV market.

Addressed in this report:

How are key global automakers approaching the BEV market? Which automakers are planning to launch the newest BEVs over the next 10 years? Which automakers will dominate sales through 2030? Which battery suppliers are best positioned today, and which others are worth watching? What’s the state of BEV battery technology and what’s coming next? What policies are driving the BEV market?

Of special interest to:

OEM market analysts and product planners Battery manufacturers BEV component suppliers BEV engineers and product developers

Highlights:

Enhance your understanding of the competitive landscape in BEV sector. Become better informed about the present state and future path of BEV battery technology. Have a more complete picture of global battery capacity through the middle of the decade. Identify the best market opportunities and potential areas of investment. Gain a clearer picture of regulations and incentives in key markets.

Key Topics Covered: 1. Overview

Current State Tech Regulatory Market Targets and Tipping Points Suppliers and Infrastructure Rating the Suppliers Rating the OEMs

2. Battery Technology

State of the Art Tech/Materials Costs Range and Charging Limitations and Hurdles Solid State Other Future Concepts

3. Market

Top 10 Automakers in Global BEV Sales Charging Infrastructure Gaps What Public Policy Would be the Best? BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers Top 10 Automakers by Model Count Government Carrots and Sticks How Critical are Government Subsidies in the Next Five Years? Country Ice Vehicle Bans Which Market will be the Primary Driver of BEV Sales in 2025? BEV/PHEV Sales by Region Battery Capacity Conclusion

4. Automakers

BMW BYD Daimler FCA Ford Geely/Volvo General Motors Honda Hyundai/Kia Jaguar Land Rover PSA Group Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Rivian Tesla Toyota Volkswagen Group

5. Battery Suppliers

BYD Battery CATL Envision Aesc Energy Devices Farasis Energy Group GS Yuasa Guoxuan High-Tech LG Chem Northvolt Panasonic Saft Groupe Samsung SDI Sk Innovation Tianjin Lishen Battery

6. Q&As

Argonne’s Ann Schlenker Asahi Kasei’s Akira Yoshino Berenberg Bank’s Asad Farid Brill Power’s Christoph Birkl Cree’s John Palmour Honda’s Eisuke Kimura KVI’s Rachid Yazami Solid Power’s Doug Campbell Volkswagen’s Reinhard Fischer

7. Appendix

2019 Vehicle Electrification Survey Top 10 Automakers in Global BEV Sales BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers Top 10 Automakers by Model Count BEV PHEV Sales by Region Electric Vehicles: Tax Benefits & Incentives in the EU For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obtbnx

