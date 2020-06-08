|
Tipping Point: Batteries, BEVs and the Decade Ahead – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Tipping Point: Batteries, BEVs and the Decade Ahead” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This report looks at what’s now and next in battery technology, supplier plans for increasing capacity, the global market outlook for BEVs and what is likely to drive demand and the commitment each of the major automakers is making to the BEV market.
Which automakers are planning to launch the newest BEVs over the next 10 years?
Which automakers will dominate sales through 2030?
Which battery suppliers are best positioned today, and which others are worth watching?
What’s the state of BEV battery technology and what’s coming next?
What policies are driving the BEV market?
Battery manufacturers
BEV component suppliers
BEV engineers and product developers
Become better informed about the present state and future path of BEV battery technology.
Have a more complete picture of global battery capacity through the middle of the decade.
Identify the best market opportunities and potential areas of investment.
Gain a clearer picture of regulations and incentives in key markets.
Tech
Regulatory
Market
Targets and Tipping Points
Suppliers and Infrastructure
Rating the Suppliers
Rating the OEMs
Tech/Materials
Costs
Range and Charging
Limitations and Hurdles
Solid State
Other Future Concepts
Charging Infrastructure Gaps
What Public Policy Would be the Best?
BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers
Top 10 Automakers by Model Count
Government Carrots and Sticks
How Critical are Government Subsidies in the Next Five Years?
Country Ice Vehicle Bans
Which Market will be the Primary Driver of BEV Sales in 2025?
BEV/PHEV Sales by Region
Battery Capacity
Conclusion
BYD
Daimler
FCA
Ford
Geely/Volvo
General Motors
Honda
Hyundai/Kia
Jaguar Land Rover
PSA Group
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
Rivian
Tesla
Toyota
Volkswagen Group
CATL
Envision Aesc Energy Devices
Farasis Energy Group
GS Yuasa
Guoxuan High-Tech
LG Chem
Northvolt
Panasonic
Saft Groupe
Samsung SDI
Sk Innovation
Tianjin Lishen Battery
Asahi Kasei’s Akira Yoshino
Berenberg Bank’s Asad Farid
Brill Power’s Christoph Birkl
Cree’s John Palmour
Honda’s Eisuke Kimura
KVI’s Rachid Yazami
Solid Power’s Doug Campbell
Volkswagen’s Reinhard Fischer
Top 10 Automakers in Global BEV Sales
BEV Model Count Top 10 Automakers
Top 10 Automakers by Model Count
BEV PHEV Sales by Region
Electric Vehicles: Tax Benefits & Incentives in the EU
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obtbnx
