Tivoli Lighting Introduces Litesphere 2.0 LED Strand Light for Precise Lighting Control for Exterior Architectural Applications

With more than 50 years of innovation and linear lighting leadership, Tivoli Lighting introduces its Litesphere 2.0 LED strand light that offers three LED intensities, color temperatures, factory molded standard spacing, mounting, and light shade options for exterior commercial and aesthetic architectural lighting. Available in standard, high output, and very high output, Litesphere 2.0 is offered in 1900k, 2700K, 3000K, 3500K, 4000K, and 5000k color temperatures, as well as amber, royal blue, red, green, and yellow with clear, frosted and opal globes. It comes in 6″, 12″, 18″, and 24″ factory molded standard spacing lengths, delivering up to 180 lumens per foot. The efficient Litesphere 2.0 only consumes .09, .25, and .96 watts per LED for standard, high, and very high output. It is controlled via MLV, ELV, and DMX 512 for precise dimming options. Litesphere 2.0 can be mounted using an optional suspended mounting or a twist-off cap for surface mounting. The LED strand light is available in three shades: hat, dish, and flower. Litesphere 2.0 is cULus listed and IP67-rated for wet locations. It features a newly designed proprietary receptacle that eliminates water penetration thanks to a screw-on design and double O-ring for a secure fit on every globe. Its unique design delivers high-level performance and easy replacement. Litesphere 2.0 operates on a low voltage 12-volt DC power for long runs. The LED strand light will perform in temperatures of -4° to 122°F and comes with a three-year limited warranty. For more information about Litesphere 2.0, visit https://www.tivolilighting.com/tivoli-product/litesphere-2/, call Tivoli Lighting at 714-957-6101, or watch the video at https://youtu.be/K6lzIqp9FXo.

About Tivoli

With more than 50 years of innovation and experience, Tivoli continues to lead the linear lighting industry with its award-winning architectural and theater LED-based products that offer improved appearance, quality, performance and energy saving advantages. Tivoli’s team continues to strive to incorporate innovation, color quality, and longevity of life into every product it manufactures and engineers for high quality performance and extended service life.

