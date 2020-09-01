|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:01 | 01.09.2020
TMAC Appoints Alan Pangbourne to the Board of Directors
TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) announces that, effective today, Alan Pangbourne is joining the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Company.
Andrew Adams, Chair of the Board of TMAC, stated, “We are pleased to welcome Alan Pangbourne. Despite the pending sale of TMAC to Shandong Gold it is important to ensure our Board has the requisite technical skills and experience prior to closing. Jacques Perron had been the independent Chair of the Technical Committee of the Board until his departure on June 26, 2020, as the result of taking a new executive role with another Canadian gold producer, and Alan will now assume this important position in our Company. TMAC will benefit from Alan’s extensive industry experience, as well as his track record of leadership and operational excellence.”
Mr. Pangbourne brings over 35 years of diversified management and senior operational experience with resource industry expertise in operations, engineering, and major project development, along with a successful history of company turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions. Until recently, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Guyana Goldfields, which was acquired by a senior gold producer. Previously he was Chief Operating Officer at SSR Mining Inc. and Vice President of Projects, South America, with Kinross Gold Corporation. Before that Mr. Pangbourne held a number of senior roles over 15 years at BHP Billiton Ltd., including President and Chief Operating Officer of Nickel Americas, which included Cerro Matoso, Colombia and project development in Guatemala and Cuba. Mr. Pangbourne holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Extractive Metallurgy and a Graduate Diploma in Mineral Processing from WA School of Mines, Kalgoorlie, Australia.
“Forward-looking information” is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such “forward-looking information” involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated May 12, 2020, and the “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management information circular dated May 28, 2020 (for risks related to the completion of the Transaction), filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, for a discussion of these risks.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer