23:00 | 21.07.2020
TMAC Provides Regulatory Update on Previously Announced Plan of Arrangement With Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd.
TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) provided a regulatory update on its previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Transaction”) with Shandong Gold Mining Co., Ltd. and its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Streamers Gold Mining Corporation Limited (together “Shandong” or the “Purchaser”). As previously disclosed, the Transaction provides for the acquisition by the Purchaser of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of TMAC not already owned by Shandong, by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario).
Shandong has received all Chinese regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction. On June 26, 2020, shareholders of TMAC voted in favour of the Transaction and on June 30, 2020, TMAC received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the Transaction. Also, the Commissioner of Competition has issued a “no action” letter and terminated the waiting period early, which satisfies the Competition Act approval requirement.
The review of the Transaction under the Investment Canada Act is in process. Both TMAC and Shandong are committed to working towards the satisfaction of all closing conditions.
“Forward-looking information” is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such “forward-looking information” involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated May 12, 2020 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.
