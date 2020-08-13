|
TMAC Reports Q2 2020 Financial Results and Provides Update on Plan of Arrangement with Shandong Gold Mining
TMAC Resources Inc. (TSX: TMR) (“TMAC” or the “Company”) reports its financial results for the second quarter of 2020. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Q2 2020 Highlights:
Implemented plan to operate at reduced levels while also managing the risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reduced cost structure in line with the reduced operating levels.
Generated positive cash flow from operations of $25.4 million before working capital.
Earnings per share of $0.13 per on a basic and fully diluted basis.
Cash cost of US$865 per ounce and the all-in sustaining cost was US$990 per ounce.
Completed $21 million private placement with Shandong.
Ended the quarter with an unrestricted cash balance of $45.6 million and $168.6 million of current debt.
Jason Neal, President and Chief Executive Officer of TMAC, stated, “We expect that the operations will be able to continue at reduced levels and generate sufficient cash flow to cover expenditures for at least the remainder of the year. However, as part of the reduced operating plan, TMAC will only operate the processing plant approximately half the time, processing newly mined tonnes and remaining stockpiles on a campaign basis for three weeks at a time. We are forecasting production of approximately 34,000 to 39,000 ounces during the second half of 2020 and 95,000 to 100,000 ounces during full year 2020. As a result of the reduced operating plan, we have unfortunately had to reduce our workforce to align expenditures with production, and development expenditures remain substantially deferred. I am very proud of the hard work and dedication of the TMAC employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, and I am happy to report that we currently have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Hope Bay site or any of the Company’s offices. We continue to monitor and evaluate the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on our operations, liquidity and workforce at Hope Bay.”
Jason Neal concluded, “We continue to work with Shandong Gold Mining towards closing of the sale transaction. The sale transaction will position Hope Bay for the next phase of operational improvement and capital investment required to generate a robust and long-life operation. The transaction is subject to the receipt of approval under the Investment Canada Act, which is ongoing. As a result of Bill C-20, which came into effect July 27, 2020, and the related Ministerial Order issued on July 31, 2020, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry has extended the timeline to determine whether to initiate a national security review in respect of the transaction until October 19, 2020. The Company now expects closing of the transaction to occur in the fourth quarter of 2020, but it may extend to the first quarter of 2021. The extension to timelines from the recently enacted legislation means that the Government of Canada may not have completed its regulatory review process and provide Investment Canada Act approval by February 8, 2021, which is the extended outside date in the arrangement agreement at nine months post-announcement.”
Please refer to TMAC’s news release that summarized the second quarter 2020 operating results, issued on July 17, 2020 titled “TMAC Announces Q2 2020 Operating Results”.
TMAC has been successful in implementing its plan to operate at reduced levels during the second quarter of 2020, and the Company has successfully reduced its cost structure in line with the reduced operating levels to generate positive cash flows during the second quarter of 2020. The Company is confident it will be able to continue successfully operating at reduced levels during the remainder of 2020 and through 2021. The reduced operating plan contemplates mining approximately 100,000 tonnes during the second half of 2020. The mined tonnes, combined with the remaining stockpiles, will be processed on a campaign basis, where the processing plant will be operated for approximately three weeks at a time, with a similar length of time in between campaigns. It is expected that approximately 34,000 to 39,000 ounces will be produced during the second half of the year and 95,000 to 100,000 ounces will be produced for the full year 2020. Limited delineation diamond drilling will be performed to support mining activities as part of the reduced operating plan. The workforce at Hope Bay is now approximately 140 people on site, in a camp that accommodates 345 people, to align expenditures with production. The workforce levels are expected to fluctuate between 120 and 140 employees, on average, per month based on activities. Sustaining capital is expected to remain substantially lower than historical levels as development focuses on near-term production. TMAC has not experienced a significant impact on its supply chain or its ability to ship and sell gold production. A smaller than usual sealift is underway in 2020 to resupply diesel and consumables to maintain production and recommence development at Doris Central and Madrid in 2021. The company expects to be able to make all deferred principal and interest payments under the debt facility should the Shandong Gold Mining transaction not close by February 8, 2021, the outside date of the arrangement agreement.
Management continues to monitor and evaluate the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on its operations, liquidity and workforce at Hope Bay. The Company has been in regular contact with the Government of Nunavut’s Departments of Health, Justice and Economic Development and Transportation to align the steps taken to manage the situation. TMAC may execute a transition into temporary care and maintenance if the current reduced operating levels cannot be maintained due to COVID-19 related factors.
Underground mine development at Doris averaged 6.6 metres per day during the second quarter of 2020, compared with 20.2 metres per day during the same period of 2019. A total of 600 metres were developed during the second quarter of 2020. The primary ore stockpile at quarter-end was estimated to contain 45,100 tonnes at an average grade of 5.8 g/t, containing 8,400 ounces of gold and the secondary stockpile was estimated to contain 49,700 tonnes at a grade of 3.5 g/t, containing 5,600 ounces of gold.
TMAC has re-evaluated several mine sequencing opportunities to potentially mitigate the production delay in Doris Central as a result of the water issues disclosed on March 6, 2020. Several of those mine sequences have been incorporated into the operating plan for the remainder of 2020 and 2021. The 2020 operating plan does not include any ore mining in the Doris Central zone and allows for additional time to investigate and model the ground water of this area. Grouting experts prepared a grouting program that has been successful to date and has continued throughout the temporary reduction of operations during COVID-19. Additional water management measures are also under study to support a potential restart of mining activities in Doris Central in 2021.
The gold in process inventory, including doré, was estimated to contain 12,280 ounces on June 30, 2020. The gold in process consists of an estimated 7,190 ounces in the circuit, 2,940 ounces in partially processed material and 2,150 ounces in loaded resins, some of which resides offsite for treatment.
During the month of July, the Company processed 30,700 tonnes of ore with an average grade of 8.7 g/t. The combined flotation and gravity recovery of the concentrator lines was 95% and the concentrate treatment process recovery was 92%, resulting in an overall recovery of 87%. Campaign processing commenced and no processing occurred during the last 10 days of July. Under the reduced operating plan, there will not be a full month with full plant operation for the remainder of 2020.
As previously disclosed, the Transaction was approved by TMAC’s shareholders at a special meeting held on June 26, 2020, with 97% of the shareholders represented at such meeting voting in favour, after which TMAC received a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice approving the plan of arrangement to implement the Transaction under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Shandong has received all Chinese regulatory approvals in connection with the Transaction. The Commissioner of Competition in Canada has also issued a “no action” letter and terminated the waiting period early, which satisfies the Competition Act approval requirement.
In addition to the regulatory approvals already received, closing of the Transaction is also subject to the receipt of approval under the Investment Canada Act, as well as the satisfaction or waiver of certain other closing conditions, including a condition that senior officers of Shandong have the ability to complete a site visit.
Pursuant to Bill C-20, which came into effect July 27, 2020, and the related Ministerial Order issued on July 31, 2020, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry now has 90 days, rather than 45 days, before having to determine whether to refer the Transaction, which TMAC announced on May 8, 2020, to a formal national security review or not. The revised timetable is a broad change rather than specific to this Transaction. TMAC has thus been advised that the deadline to make an order for a national security review of the Transaction under Section 25.3(1) of the Investment Canada Act is now October 19, 2020. No determination has been made, as of today, with respect to a national security review.
Both TMAC and Shandong believe the Transaction has a strong overall net benefit to Canada and does not pose a security risk. Shandong has uniquely committed its technical and financial strength to the development of Hope Bay. Given the extended timelines under the Investment Canada Act and the on-going border restrictions and travel constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company believes it is now unlikely that the remaining closing conditions can be completed in the third quarter of 2020. The Company instead expects closing of the Transaction will now occur in the fourth quarter of 2020 but may extend to the first quarter of 2021. The extension to timelines from the recently issued Ministerial Order means that the Government of Canada may not complete the regulatory review process and provide Investment Canada Act approval by February 8, 2021, which is the extended outside date in the Arrangement Agreement at nine months post-announcement.
Both TMAC and Shandong are committed to working towards the satisfaction of all closing conditions.
Revenue
ounces
27,870
37,730
55,580
76,930
Revenue
$millions
66.4
66.1
125.8
134.0
Cost of sales(1)
$millions
43.9
55.9
87.7
106.0
Profit (loss) from mining operations
$millions
22.5
10.2
38.1
28.0
General and administration
$millions
3.6
4.8
7.8
9.8
Net finance expense
$millions
6.4
4.9
17.4
9.4
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
$millions
7.7
3.3
(8.2)
6.5
Profit (loss)
$millions
16.1
1.2
(1.9)
8.4
Per share
$/share
0.13
0.01
(0.02)
0.07
EBITDA(2)
$millions
34.6
26.2
38.8
58.1
Adjusted EBITDA(2)
$millions
28.4
24.3
50.0
52.9
Cost of sales(1)
$/oz
1,575
1,482
1,578
1,378
Cost of sales(3)
US$/oz
1,141
1,105
1,157
1,032
Cash Costs(3)
US$/oz
865
729
885
693
Sustaining capex
US$/oz
25
254
160
244
Other sustaining costs
US$/oz
100
98
108
99
AISC(2)(3)
US$/oz
990
1,081
1,153
1,036
Cash from operating activities
$millions
25.4
19.9
44.1
46.8
Cash from operating activities
$millions
7.8
21.5
24.5
56.9
Cash used in investing activities
$millions
(2.7)
(32.6)
(23.1)
(56.1)
Cash from financing activities
$millions
22.5
0.6
23.3
(10.0)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash
$millions
27.4
(11.0)
24.9
(10.2)
Cash at end of period
$millions
45.6
14.6
45.6
14.6
Average exchange rate
CAD/USD
1.39
1.34
1.37
1.33
Revenue
US$millions
48.1
49.4
92.1
100.5
Average realized sales price
US$/oz
1,726
1,310
1,657
1,306
Average spot price of gold
US$/oz
1,711
1,309
1,647
1,307
Sustaining
$millions
1.1
12.8
12.0
25.1
Expansion
$millions
–
11.4
6.7
17.2
Exploration and evaluation
$millions
0.6
4.4
3.6
9
Doris ore(1)
tonnes
50,900
91,600
147,600
223,300
Average grade
g/t
12.5
12.7
12.6
11.6
Contained gold
ounces
20,400
37,300
59,700
83,200
Madrid ore
tonnes
–
–
55,700
–
Average grade
g/t
–
–
6.8
–
Contained gold
ounces
–
–
12,100
–
Incremental Ore(2)
tonnes
6,100
14,200
14,300
26,500
Average grade
g/t
4.6
3.5
4.6
3.3
Contained gold
ounces
900
1,600
2,100
2,800
Total ore
tonnes
57,000
105,800
217,600
249,800
Average grade
g/t
11.6
11.4
10.6
10.7
Contained gold
ounces
21,300
38,900
73,900
86,000
Mining rate
tpd
630
1,160
1,200
1,380
Waste
tonnes
5,300
92,300
146,900
187,200
Total tonnes
tonnes
62,200
198,100
364,400
437,000
Development
metres
600
1,840
2,730
3,500
Processing rate
tpd
1,330
1,740
1,220
1,680
Ore processed
tonnes
121,100
158,300
221,700
303,300
Average grade
g/t
8.8
9.5
10.2
9.9
Contained gold
ounces
34.450
48,520
72,930
96,400
Recovery
%
84
80
84
82
Gold produced
ounces
28,970
38,520
61,260
78,570
Gold in process change
ounces
(3,860)
460
(990)
3,330
Gold poured
ounces
32,830
38,060
62,250
75,240
Gold sold
ounces
27,870
37,730
55,580
76,930
Primary stockpile:
Ore on surface(1)
tonnes
45,100
12,200
45,100
12,200
Average grade
g/t
5.8
11.2
5.8
11.2
Contained gold
ounces
8,400
4,400
8,400
4,400
Secondary stockpile:
Ore on surface(2)
tonnes
49,700
55,000
49,700
55,000
Average grade
g/t
3.5
3.4
3.5
3.4
Contained gold
ounces
5,600
6,100
5,600
6,100
(1) Includes ore from mining that is above the mining cut-off grade of 4.0 g/t.
(2) Includes material from sill development that is below the mining cut-off grade of 4.0 g/t.
This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.tmacresources.com.
“Forward-looking information” is not a guarantee of future performance and management bases forward-looking statements on a number of estimates and assumptions at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such “forward-looking information” involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements, expressed or implied, to be materially different. See “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated May 12, 2020, and the “Risk Factors” in the Company’s management information circular dated May 28, 2020 (for risks related to the completion of the Transaction), both filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for a discussion of these risks.
