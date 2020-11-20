16:06 | 20.11.2020

Todd Teter Elected President of Plumbing Manufacturers International’s Board of Directors

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) announced the election of Todd Teter as president of the 2021 PMI Board of Directors during PMI’s 66th Annual Meeting of the Member yesterday. The senior vice president and general manager of the House of Rohl North America, a division of Moen Inc., Teter succeeds Joel Smith, the director of faucets product engineering at Kohler Co.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005533/en/Todd Teter was elected to be president of the 2021 Plumbing Manufacturers International Board of Directors. He is the senior vice president and general manager of the House of Rohl North America, a division of Moen Inc. (Photo: Business Wire).

In his acceptance remarks, Teter outlined three goals for the coming year: accelerating PMI member value, increasing engagement and leveraging diversity, and exploring the art of the possible. He encouraged PMI members to be bold and courageous during these difficult times and thanked Smith for his contribution as the 2020 PMI board president. Relating the expectations of medical experts, Teter said a COVID-19 vaccine will make the 67th Annual Meeting of Membership an event members and guests will be able to attend in person, as part of the PMI21 Manufacturing Success Conference at Paradise Point in San Diego, Nov. 15-18, 2021. Other members of the 2021 board will be Smith, immediate past president; Martin Knieps, Viega LLC, vice president; Sal Gattone, secretary/treasurer; and at-large directors Daniel Gleiberman, Sloan Valve Co.; Fernando Fernandez, TOTO USA; Bob Neff, Delta Faucet Company; and Chip Way, Lavelle Industries.

Other highlights of the virtual meeting:

PMI voted to approve the board’s recommendation to have no dues increase in 2021, in an acknowledgment of the difficult business environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic. Smith recognized Jerry Desmond, PMI’s California government affairs consultant, with the 2020 PMI President’s Award. Receiving 2020 PMI Ambassador Awards were Troy Benavidez, LIXIL, co-chair of the PMI Advocacy/Government Affairs Committee, and John Bertrand, formerly of Moen, Inc. In remarks summing up 2020, Smith said his tenure as board president was more “exciting and complex than I ever imagined.” He called PMI a “healthy, dynamic and forward-looking organization” and thanked those who shared their time, despite having to deal with challenges posed by the pandemic. In his state of the association address, PMI CEO/Executive Director Kerry Stackpole contrasted the highs of the bullish pre-pandemic economy with the lows of the pandemic. Still, he said, PMI and its members rose to the occasion by achieving essential business designations in the United States, Canada and Mexico; developing and participating in virtual professional development offerings; and contributing to pandemic relief by keeping water flowing and manufacturing personal protective equipment (PPE) and innovative products, such as touchless fixtures that aid infection control. PMI’s membership meeting was held a week after the conclusion of the virtual PMI20 Manufacturing Success Conference, held from Nov. 10-12. PMI20 was attended by 76 PMI member executives and 20 first-time attendees. Those who registered for the conference can view recorded sessions on-demand. PMI members who did not attend the conference can purchase access to recordings of the meeting’s sessions.

PMI20 Manufacturing Success Conference sponsorsPlatinum

International Code Council (ICC) and ICC Evaluation Service

Gold

CSA Group IAPMO NSF International

Silver

Contractor Magazine BNP Media — Plumbing & Mechanical, PM Engineer, Supply House Times Mechanical Hub PHCP Pros — PHCNews/Plumbing Engineer

Keynote

International Code Council (ICC) and ICC Evaluation Service

Virtual Happy Hour

International Code Council (ICC) and ICC Evaluation Service

About Plumbing Manufacturers International

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the trade association of plumbing product manufacturers that produce more than 90 percent of the United States’ plumbing products, represent more than 150 iconic brands, and develop safe, reliable and innovative water-efficient plumbing technologies. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $85.5 billion in economic impact to America’s economy. With a vision of safe, responsible plumbing – always, PMI advocates for plumbing product performance contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and consumer satisfaction. PMI members manufacture water-efficient toilets, urinals, faucets, showerheads and other products at more than 70 locations across the country and market them online and in more than 24,000 home improvement stores, hardware stores and showrooms in all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel.: 847-481-5500; fax: 847-481-5501. www.safeplumbing.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201120005533/en/