20:47 | 21.10.2020
Topcon Agriculture offers choices, enhanced user interface with new in-cab displays
Topcon Agriculture announces the release of new in-cab displays — XD and XD+ touchscreen consoles — with an upgraded user interface experience — Horizon 5. With Topcon Agriculture Platform (TAP) integration, the consoles are designed to provide farmers with full-feature customization to optimize their investment by paying only for capabilities they need.
Farmers can immediately take advantage of off-the-shelf features such as basic guidance, task management, universal ISO-UT compatibility, and TAP Fields to manage farm data. Additional features are unlockable for use with the full range of Topcon sensors and application control technology.
“TAP is a digital farm management system and it’s a way for a farmer to organize, visualize and make decisions and it begins with the touch of the console in the cab, and now with the new user interface and digital system all integrated, it will be simpler and easier to setup and get to work,” Sorbe said.
The new consoles are designed to be ready for any application such as soil preparation, seeding, crop care, harvest, weighing and data services.
The consoles are available in 7-inch and 12.1-inch screens, including new day and night modes. For more information, visit topconpositioning.com/introducing-xd.
