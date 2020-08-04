0:00 | 05.08.2020



Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) Investor Presentation – August 2020



Torian Resources Limited (ASX:TNR) is a highly active explorer across four gold projects in Western Australia.

– Located in the prolific and highly sought after Eastern Goldfields (Leonora/Kalgoorlie regions)

– Excellent infrastructure nearby

– Genuine potential to produce a Gwalia style gold deposit

– Key focus on the highly prospective Mt Stirling Gold Camp

– Existing JORC resources of 0.7Mt @ 1.45g/t Au for 33,900 oz and 0.3Mt @ 2.01g/t Au for 16,384 oz

– Active exploration and drilling campaign over all four projects to continue in Q3 of 2020 expected to generate strong news flow

– Highly enthusiastic management committed to aggressive and systematic exploration strategy

– Overheads cut, spending as much money as possible in the ground

– Strategic review to unlock value from noncore assets whilst maintaining the upside

To view the presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/K7UP4583

About Torian Resources Limited:

Torian Resources Ltd (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.

Torian’s flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country’s highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian’s Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star’s (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.

Torian’s other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5’s King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.

Contact:

Louie Simens

Non-Executive Chairman

info@torianresources.com.au

Source:

Torian Resources Limited

