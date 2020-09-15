|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:43 | 15.09.2020
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II Announces Closing of $345,000,000 Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Units
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (the “Company”) today announced the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 34,500,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. This includes the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase up to an additional 4,500,000 units. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “SNPR.U.” Each unit consists of one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares and one-fourth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, which is expected to be on the 52nd day following the date of the final prospectus relating to the offering, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “SNPR” and “SNPR WS,” respectively.
Barclays and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. AmeriVet Securities, Inc. acted as co-manager for the offering.
The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, email: barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com, tel: (888) 603-5847; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, tel: (866) 471-2526.
Registration statements relating to these securities have been declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on September 10, 2020. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
