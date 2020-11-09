|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
10.11.2020
Tortoise Announces Distribution Amounts and Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, TPZ and TEAF
TYG, NTG, TTP, TPZ and TEAF today declared the following distributions:
TYG
$0.3000
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc.
NTG
$0.3100
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc.
TTP
$0.1600
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
TPZ
$0.0500
Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund
TEAF
$0.0750
The TYG, NTG, TTP and TPZ distributions are payable on November 30, 2020 to shareholders of record on November 23, 2020. TEAF monthly distributions are payable on December 31, 2020, January 29, 2021 and February 26, 2021 to shareholders of record on the respective dates of December 24, 2020, January 22, 2021 and February 19, 2021.
A final determination of the characterization will be made in January 2021 and you will receive a form 1099-DIV for each fund in which you are invested.
For book purposes, the source of distributions for TYG and NTG is estimated to be 100% return of capital, the source of distributions for NDP is estimated to be approximately 90 to 100% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital, and the source of distributions for TEAF is estimated to be approximately 65 to 75% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.
You should not draw any conclusions about TTP’s or TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of TTP’s or TPZ’s distribution policy.
TTP and TPZ estimate that they have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP’s and TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”
TTP and TPZ will report the sources for their distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TTP and TPZ report are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP’s and TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of their fiscal years and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
