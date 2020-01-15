23:41 | 15.01.2020

Tortoise Announces Managing Director and Portfolio Manager Promotions

Tortoise today announced the promotions of Jean-Hugues de Lamaze and Nick Holmes to the role of Managing Director. Adam Peltzer was also promoted to the role of Portfolio Manager.

Mr. Jean-Hugues de Lamaze joined Ecofin, now Tortoise UK, in 2008. From 2016 through November 2018 he was a partner and member of the board at Ecofin. He is senior portfolio manager for investment trust Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure plc that launched in September 2016. Previously, he was senior portfolio manager for Ecofin Water & Power Opportunities plc. Prior to joining Ecofin, Mr. de Lamaze co-founded UV Capital LLP and served as chief investment officer. Previously, he oversaw the Goldman Sachs European Utilities research team and previously was a senior European analyst and head of French Research & Strategy at Credit Suisse First Boston. His professional career began at Enskilda Securities. Mr. de Lamaze is a CFAF certified analyst and a member of the French Financial Analysts Society SFAF. He completed the INSEAD International Executive Programme, graduated from the Paris-based business school Institut Supérieur de Gestion and earned a LLB in Business Law from Paris II-Assas University. He was voted Top 10 Buy-Side Individual – All Sectors and Top 3 in the Utilities category in the 2018 Extel survey.

Mr. Nick Holmes joined the Tortoise energy investment team in 2010 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s energy and sustainable water strategies. He also serves as president of the Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund and the vice president of the Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. and Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. closed-end funds. Mr. Holmes earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from Yale University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Kansas. He is a CFA® charterholder.

Mr. Adam Peltzer joined Tortoise in 2015 as a director and investment analyst. He also serves as the vice president of the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. closed-end fund. Previously, he was an Investment Committee member and principal at Fountain Capital Management, a privately-owned investment manager that specialized in high-yield bond and bank loan portfolios for institutional clients and structured products. In that role, he was responsible for coverage of the energy sector. Mr. Peltzer earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in accounting and a Master of Accountancy from Wichita State University. He is a CFA® charterholder. “We are pleased to recognize Jean-Hugues, Nick and Adam for their tremendous commitment in helping us create value for our clients,” said Tortoise Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Birzer. “These outstanding contributors and innovators are key in our efforts to make an impact through essential assets investing.”

About Tortoise

Tortoise specializes in making an impact through essential assets and income investing. Tortoise invests in real assets and services that serve essential needs in society and client portfolios, such as diversification and income. Tortoise’s expertise spans energy investing across the entire energy value chain, sustainable infrastructure including wind, solar and water infrastructure, credit investing, direct lending to social infrastructure projects and index construction. Through a variety of investment vehicles, Tortoise provides access to a wide range of client solutions, focused on their evolving needs. For more information, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.

