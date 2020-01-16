23:39 | 16.01.2020

Tortoise Modifies Strategy and Changes Existing Fund’s Name to Tortoise Energy Evolution Fund

Tortoise has changed the name of one of its open-end funds from Tortoise Select Opportunity Fund to Tortoise Energy Evolution Fund. The fund has also adopted an expansion of its strategy allowing the portfolio to expand its sector and geographic allocations and focus on energy evolution themes that include: electrification driving global energy demand growth, the need for global carbon emission reductions and how U.S. energy exports are part of the global solution. The fund will add Tortoise Advisors UK Limited, a 100% wholly owned and affiliated investment adviser based in London, as a sub-adviser, broadening Tortoise’s global energy expertise and enhancing its ability to implement the fund’s investment strategies. “We believe the energy evolution underway is a step-change in the global energy sector and provides opportunities for investors to capitalize on these timely and transformational themes,” said Senior Portfolio Manager Jean-Hugues de Lamaze. “We expect the next decade to be much different than last decade for the energy sector,” said Senior Portfolio Manager Rob Thummel. “It is important that the world find ways to reduce carbon emissions as global demand for energy continues to rise.” Portfolio allocations and top 10 holdings as of Jan. 15, 2020 can be found here. Ticker symbols (TOPIX, TOPTX, TOPCX) and CUSIPs remain unchanged.

About the Tortoise Energy Evolution Fund

The Tortoise Energy Evolution Fund seeks to invest in securities benefiting from the long-term growth associated with the changes in energy supply relating to the energy transition that is currently underway. The catalysts driving the transition include increasing global energy demand, lower carbon fuels with low-cost profiles, global renewable energy policies, the transition of transportation vehicles towards electricity and/or other low-cost fuels, and governmental policies focused on improving energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gasses and other air pollutant emissions.

About Tortoise

Tortoise’s global energy investment team brings decades of expertise spanning the energy value chain, energy transition and sustainable infrastructure, across capital structure and geographies. Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. Tortoise’s infrastructure expertise includes midstream energy, renewables and water. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For more information, visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com. Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to the Fund and Tortoise Advisors UK Limited is the sub-adviser.

The fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The summary and statutory prospectus contains this and other important information about the fund and may be obtained by calling 855-TCA-FUND (855-822-3863) or visiting www.tortoiseadvisors.com. Read it carefully before investing. Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The fund is non-diversified, meaning it may concentrate its assets in fewer individual holdings than a diversified fund. Therefore, the fund is more exposed to individual stock volatility than a diversified fund. Investing in specific sectors such as energy may involve greater risk and volatility than less concentrated investments. Risks include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the North American energy companies, including upstream energy companies, midstream energy companies, downstream energy companies, energy company beneficiaries, commodity price, volatility risk, supply and demand risk, reserve and depletion risk, operations risk, regulatory risk, environmental risk, terrorism risk, natural disasters and climate change risks. The advisor does not anticipate that the fund will significantly invest in MLPs in all circumstances and market conditions, and may not be invested in MLPs at all. However, the fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in MLPs. The tax benefits received by an investor investing in the fund differs from that of a direct investment in an MLP by an investor. The value of the fund’s investment in an MLP will depend largely on the MLP’s treatment as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes. If the MLP is deemed to be a corporation then its income would be subject to federal taxation, reducing the amount of cash available for distribution to the fund which could result in a reduction of the fund’s value. Investments in foreign companies involve risk not ordinarily associated with investments in securities and instruments of U.S. issuers, including risks related to political, social and economic developments abroad, differences between U.S. and foreign regulatory and accounting requirements, tax risk and market practices, as well as fluctuations in foreign currencies. The fund invests in small and mid-cap companies, which involve additional risks such as limited liquidity and greater volatility than larger companies. Investments in debt securities typically decrease in value when interest rates rise. This risk is usually greater for longer-term debt securities. Investment in lower-rated and non-rated securities presents a greater risk of loss to principal and interest than higher rated securities. The fund may also invest in derivatives including options, futures and swap agreements, which can be highly volatile, illiquid and difficult to value, and changes in the value of a derivative held by the fund may not correlate with the underlying instrument or the fund’s other investments and can include additional risks such as liquidity risk, leverage risk and counterparty risk that are possibly greater than risks associated with investing directly in the underlying investments. The fund may engage in short sales and in doing so is subject to the risk that it may not always be able to borrow a security, or to close out a short position at a particular time or at an acceptable price.

Nothing contained on this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor

• NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the company and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the company and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

