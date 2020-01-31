|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 28.02.2020
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provide Section 19(a) Notice
This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distributions paid on February 28, 2020 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributions, payable February 28, 2020 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
($) Current
% Breakdown
($) Total Cumulative
% Breakdown of the
Net Investment Income
0.0052
2
%
0.0052
2
%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
0.0000
0
%
0.0000
0
%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
0.0000
0
%
0.0000
0
%
Return of Capital
0.2798
98
%
0.2798
98
%
Total (per common share)
0.2850
100
%
0.2850
100
%
-7.55
%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 1/31/2020
11.99
%
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1/31/2020
4.78
%
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1/31/2020
2.10
%
($) Current
% Breakdown
($) Total Cumulative
% Breakdown of the
Net Investment Income
0.0366
29
%
0.1098
29
%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
0.0000
0
%
0.0000
0
%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
0.0000
0
%
0.0000
0
%
Return of Capital
0.0884
71
%
0.2652
71
%
Total (per common share)
0.1250
100
%
0.3750
100
%
-1.41
%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 1/31/2020
8.29
%
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 1/31/2020
3.77
%
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 1/31/2020
2.07
%
Each of TTP and TPZ estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and/or TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP or TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”
The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP and TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TTP and/or TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) invests primarily in equity securities of pipeline companies that transport natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products and, to a lesser extent, in other energy infrastructure companies. TTP’s investment objective is to provide stockholders a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current distributions.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) invests in a portfolio of fixed income and equity securities issued by power and energy infrastructure companies. TPZ’s objective is to provide stockholders a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.
Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. and the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer