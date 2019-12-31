|
|
23:00 | 31.01.2020
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice
This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distribution paid on Jan. 31, 2020 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, payable Jan. 31, 2020, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
($) Current
% Breakdown
($) Total Cumulative
% Breakdown of the
Net Investment Income
0.0324
26%
0.0648
26%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
0.0000
0%
0.0000
0%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
0.0819
65%
0.1637
65%
Return of Capital
0.1250
100%
0.2500
100%
Average annual total return (in relation to NAV) for the 5 years ending on 12/31/2019
-0.79%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 12/31/2019
7.92%
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12/31/2019
7.72%
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12/31/2019
1.32%
You should not draw any conclusions about TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TPZ’s distribution policy.
TPZ estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”
The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
