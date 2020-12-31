|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:00 | 29.01.2021
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Provides Section 19(a) Notice
This notice provides stockholders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) with information regarding the distributions paid on January 29, 2021 and cumulative distributions paid fiscal year-to-date.
The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distributions, payable January 29, 2021 and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital. All amounts are expressed per common share.
($) Current
Distribution
% Breakdown
of the Current
Distribution
($) Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date
% Breakdown of the
Total Cumulative
Distributions for the
Fiscal Year to Date
Net Investment Income
0.0250
50%
0.0250
50%
Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains
0.0250
50%
0.0250
50%
Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains
0.0000
0%
0.0000
0%
Return of Capital
0.0000
0%
0.0000
0%
Total (per common share)
0.0500
100%
0.1000
100%
.86%
Annualized current distribution rate expressed as a percentage of NAV as of 12/31/2020
4.46%
Cumulative total return (in relation to NAV) for the fiscal year through 12/31/2020
3.76%
Cumulative fiscal year distributions as a percentage of NAV as of 12/31/2020
.74%
You should not draw any conclusions about TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TPZ’s distribution policies.
The amounts and sources of distributions reported are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Tortoise Capital Advisors is the Adviser to the Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2021 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer