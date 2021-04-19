|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:25 | 10.01.2022
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (TPZ) Declares Monthly Distribution
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today declared the January monthly distribution of $0.06 per share payable on January 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on January 24, 2022.
You should not draw any conclusions about TPZ’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of TPZ’s distribution policy.
TPZ estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TPZ’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.”
TPZ will report the sources for its distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TPZ reports are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TPZ’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. TPZ will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.
For additional information on this fund, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
