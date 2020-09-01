3:00 | 02.09.2020

Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of August 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF

Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) today announced that as of August 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $451.6 million and its unaudited net asset value was $294.5 million, or $22.52 per share. As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 452 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 335 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com. Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $366.1 $28.00 Cash and Cash Equivalents 30.8 2.36 Income Tax Receivable 52.1 3.98 Other Assets 2.6 0.19 Total Assets 451.6 34.53



Senior Notes 92.8 7.09 Preferred Stock 32.3 2.47 Total Leverage 125.1 9.56



Other Liabilities 2.5 0.19 Current Tax Liability 29.5 2.26 Net Assets $ 294.5 $ 22.52 13.08 million common shares currently outstanding. During the month, TYG paid $2,927,094 to repurchase 168,873 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.333 and an average discount to NAV of 26.5%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: NTG) today announced that as of August 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $213.1 million and its unaudited net asset value was $141.4 million, or $22.75 per share. As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 503 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 378 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com. Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $203.4 $ 32.72 Cash and Cash Equivalents 8.4 1.35 Other Assets 1.3 0.22 Total Assets 213.1 34.29 Senior Notes 38.2 6.15 Preferred Stock 12.7 2.04 Total Leverage 50.9 8.19 Other Liabilities 1.4 0.22 Current Tax Liability 19.4 3.13 Net Assets $ 141.4 $ 22.75 6.22 million common shares currently outstanding. During the month, NTG paid $1,306,391 to repurchase 72,742 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.959 and an average discount to NAV of 24.6%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TTP) today announced that as of August 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $71.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $46.7 million, or $18.87 per share. As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 387 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 290 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com. Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $63.8 $ 25.79 Cash and Cash Equivalents 7.5 3.05 Other Assets 0.4 0.16 Total Assets 71.7 29.00 Senior Notes 18.4 7.44 Preferred Stock 6.1 2.47 Total Leverage 24.5 9.91 Other Liabilities 0.5 0.22 Net Assets $46.7 $ 18.87 2.47 million common shares currently outstanding. During the month, TTP paid $290,994 to repurchase 19,998 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.551 and an average discount to NAV of 26.1%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc.(NYSE: NDP) today announced that as of August 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $33.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $29.1 million, or $15.78 per share. As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 762 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com. Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 33.5 $ 18.13 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.1 0.07 Other Assets 0.2 0.09 Total Assets 33.8 18.29



Credit Facility Borrowings 4.4 2.38



Other Liabilities 0.3 0.13 Net Assets $ 29.1 $ 15.78 1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) today announced that as of August 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $111.8 million and its unaudited net asset value was $85.2 million, or $12.26 per share. As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 427 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com. Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $ 110.6 $ 15.91 Cash and Cash Equivalents 0.2 0.03 Other Assets 1.0 0.15 Total Assets 111.8 16.09 Credit Facility Borrowings 26.1 3.75 Other Liabilities 0.5 0.08 Net Assets $ 85.2 $ 12.26 6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund (NYSE: TEAF) today announced that as of August 31, 2020, the company’s unaudited total assets were approximately $237.7 million and its unaudited net asset value was $206.3 million, or $15.29 per share. As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 776 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com. Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.

Unaudited preliminary balance sheet

(in Millions) Per Share Investments $231.5 $17.16 Cash and Cash Equivalents 3.1 0.23 Other Assets 3.1 0.23 Total Assets 237.7 17.62 Credit Facility Borrowings 30.5 2.26 Other Liabilities 0.9 0.07 Net Assets $206.3 $15.29 13.49 million common shares outstanding. The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com. Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.

Safe harbor statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

