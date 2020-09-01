|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
3:00 | 02.09.2020
Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of August 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.
As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 452 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 335 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$366.1
$28.00
Cash and Cash Equivalents
30.8
2.36
Income Tax Receivable
52.1
3.98
Other Assets
2.6
0.19
Total Assets
451.6
34.53
92.8
7.09
Preferred Stock
32.3
2.47
Total Leverage
125.1
9.56
2.5
0.19
Current Tax Liability
29.5
2.26
Net Assets
$ 294.5
$ 22.52
13.08 million common shares currently outstanding.
During the month, TYG paid $2,927,094 to repurchase 168,873 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.333 and an average discount to NAV of 26.5%.
As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 503 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 378 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$203.4
$ 32.72
Cash and Cash Equivalents
8.4
1.35
Other Assets
1.3
0.22
Total Assets
213.1
34.29
Senior Notes
38.2
6.15
Preferred Stock
12.7
2.04
Total Leverage
50.9
8.19
Other Liabilities
1.4
0.22
Current Tax Liability
19.4
3.13
Net Assets
$ 141.4
$ 22.75
6.22 million common shares currently outstanding.
During the month, NTG paid $1,306,391 to repurchase 72,742 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.959 and an average discount to NAV of 24.6%.
As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 387 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 290 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$63.8
$ 25.79
Cash and Cash Equivalents
7.5
3.05
Other Assets
0.4
0.16
Total Assets
71.7
29.00
Senior Notes
18.4
7.44
Preferred Stock
6.1
2.47
Total Leverage
24.5
9.91
Other Liabilities
0.5
0.22
Net Assets
$46.7
$ 18.87
2.47 million common shares currently outstanding.
During the month, TTP paid $290,994 to repurchase 19,998 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.551 and an average discount to NAV of 26.1%.
As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 762 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$ 33.5
$ 18.13
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.1
0.07
Other Assets
0.2
0.09
Total Assets
33.8
18.29
4.4
2.38
0.3
0.13
Net Assets
$ 29.1
$ 15.78
1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 427 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$ 110.6
$ 15.91
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.2
0.03
Other Assets
1.0
0.15
Total Assets
111.8
16.09
Credit Facility Borrowings
26.1
3.75
Other Liabilities
0.5
0.08
Net Assets
$ 85.2
$ 12.26
6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of August 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 776 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at August 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$231.5
$17.16
Cash and Cash Equivalents
3.1
0.23
Other Assets
3.1
0.23
Total Assets
237.7
17.62
Credit Facility Borrowings
30.5
2.26
Other Liabilities
0.9
0.07
Net Assets
$206.3
$15.29
13.49 million common shares outstanding.
The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
