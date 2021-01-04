|
Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of December 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.
As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 490 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 359 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$401.5
$33.67
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1.9
0.16
Income Tax Receivable
52.1
4.36
Other Assets
1.0
0.08
Total Assets
456.5
38.27
87.9
7.37
Preferred Stock
32.3
2.71
Total Leverage
120.2
10.08
9.7
0.81
Other Liabilities
2.2
0.18
Current Tax Liability
13.4
1.12
Net Assets
$ 311.0
$ 26.08
11.93 million common shares currently outstanding.
TYG has completed its share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $25.0 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, TYG repurchased 1,406,336 shares of its common stock at an average price of $17.762 and an average discount to NAV of 24.1%.
As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 448 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 356 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$225.0
$ 39.86
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.4
0.07
Other Assets
0.5
0.09
Total Assets
225.9
40.02
Short-Term Borrowings
31.8
5.64
Senior Notes
15.3
2.71
Preferred Stock
12.2
2.16
Total Leverage
59.3
10.51
Payable for Investments Purchased
5.5
0.97
Other Liabilities
1.2
0.21
Current Tax Liability
7.9
1.40
Net Assets
$ 152.0
$ 26.93
5.64 million common shares currently outstanding.
NTG has completed its share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $12.5 million through December 31, 2020. Under the program, NTG repurchased 677,848 shares of its common stock at an average price of $18.426 and an average discount to NAV of 24.3%.
As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 471 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 331 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$67.5
$ 28.83
Cash and Cash Equivalents
2.8
1.22
Other Assets
0.3
0.14
Total Assets
70.6
30.19
Senior Notes
14.5
6.18
Preferred Stock
6.1
2.61
Total Leverage
20.6
8.79
Payable for Investments Purchased
2.1
0.90
Other Liabilities
0.4
0.22
Net Assets
$47.5
$ 20.28
TTP has completed approximately $2.6 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through March 31, 2021. Under the program, TTP has repurchased 165,601 shares of its common stock at an average price of $15.711 and an average discount to NAV of 21.8%.
As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 1,210 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$ 35.8
$ 19.40
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.2
0.15
Receivable for Investments Sold
0.7
0.39
Other Assets
0.1
0.02
Total Assets
36.8
19.96
2.8
1.52
2.7
1.47
Other Liabilities
0.2
0.13
Net Assets
$ 31.1
$ 16.84
As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 480 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$ 115.3
$ 17.01
Cash and Cash Equivalents
1.0
0.14
Other Assets
1.2
0.17
Total Assets
117.5
17.32
Credit Facility Borrowings
24.0
3.54
Payable for Investments Purchased
1.7
0.25
Other Liabilities
0.6
0.09
Net Assets
$ 91.2
$ 13.44
6.78 million common shares currently outstanding.
TPZ has completed approximately $1.8 million of share repurchases under the publicly announced repurchase plan allowing up to $5.0 million through August 31, 2021. Under the program, TPZ has repurchased 172,427 shares of its common stock at an average price of $10.488 and an average discount to NAV of 20.8%.
As of December 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 928 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Investments
$245.9
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.8
Other Assets
3.2
Total Assets
249.9
Credit Facility Borrowings
26.8
Other Liabilities
1.2
Net Assets
$221.9
13.49 million common shares outstanding.
The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Ecofin Advisors Limited is a sub-adviser to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.
