|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
2:00 | 03.03.2020
Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of Feb. 29, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.
As of Feb. 29, 2020, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 333 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 236 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 29, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
1,401.7
$
26.09
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.4
0.01
Current Tax Asset
11.3
0.21
Other Assets
4.3
0.08
Total Assets
1,417.7
26.39
Credit Facility Borrowings
70.3
1.31
Senior Notes
330.0
6.14
Preferred Stock
165.0
3.07
Total Leverage
565.3
10.52
Other Liabilities
8.4
0.16
Deferred Tax Liability
74.6
1.39
$
769.4
$
14.32
53.73 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of Feb. 29, 2020, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 346 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 234 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 29, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
957.9
$
15.15
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.5
0.01
Current Tax Asset
2.3
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset
2.6
0.04
Other Assets
2.3
0.04
Total Assets
965.6
15.28
Credit Facility Borrowings
20.5
0.32
Senior Notes
257.0
4.07
Preferred Stock
132.0
2.09
Total Leverage
409.5
6.48
Other Liabilities
6.5
0.11
Net Assets
$
549.6
$
8.69
As of Feb. 29, 2020, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) and basic maintenance covenants. The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 401 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 291 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 29, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
169.0
$
16.87
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.4
0.04
Other Assets
0.7
0.07
Total Assets
170.1
16.98
Credit Facility Borrowings
8.0
0.80
Senior Notes
34.0
3.39
Preferred Stock
16.0
1.60
Total Leverage
58.0
5.79
Other Liabilities
1.5
0.15
Net Assets
$
110.6
$
11.04
As of Feb. 29, 2020, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act). The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 320 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 29, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
66.2
$
4.49
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.1
0.01
Other Assets
0.3
0.01
Total Assets
66.6
4.51
20.4
1.38
1.4
0.09
Net Assets
$
44.8
$
3.04
As of Feb. 29, 2020, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act). The company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 312 percent. For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 29, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
164.1
$
23.60
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.3
0.04
Other Assets
1.5
0.22
Total Assets
165.9
23.86
Credit Facility Borrowings
52.9
7.61
Other Liabilities
0.9
0.12
Net Assets
$
112.1
$
16.13
6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of Feb. 29, 2020, the company was in compliance with its asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act). For more information on calculation of coverage ratios, please refer to the company’s most recent applicable prospectus.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at Feb. 29, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$255.8
$18.96
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.5
0.04
Receivable for Investments Sold
5.3
0.39
Other Assets
3.3
0.24
Total Assets
264.9
19.63
Credit Facility Borrowings
34.6
2.56
Payable for Investments Purchased
0.3
0.02
Other Liabilities
2.0
0.15
Net Assets
$228.0
$16.90
13.49 million common shares currently outstanding.
The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Advisors UK Limited is a subadvisor to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer