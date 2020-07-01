|
Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of June 30, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF. Additionally, a recently published Q&A to help investors understand closed-end funds and taxes is available here.
As of June 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 454 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 337 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2020.
Investments
372.5
27.94
Cash and Cash Equivalents
49.1
3.69
Receivable for Investments Sold
0.4
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset
42.3
3.17
Other Assets
2.7
0.20
Total Assets
467.0
35.03
Senior Notes
92.8
6.96
Preferred Stock
32.3
2.42
Total Leverage
125.1
9.38
Payable for Investments Purchased
0.4
0.03
Other Liabilities
2.2
0.17
Current Tax Liability
42.9
3.22
Net Assets
296.4
22.23
13.33 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of June 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 515 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 387 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2020.
Investments
206.7
32.70
Cash and Cash Equivalents
17.9
2.83
Receivable for Investments Sold
0.2
0.03
Other Assets
1.4
0.23
Total Assets
226.2
35.79
Senior Notes
38.2
6.04
Preferred Stock
12.7
2.01
Total Leverage
50.9
8.05
Payable for Investments Purchased
0.2
0.03
Other Liabilities
1.2
0.20
Current Tax Liability
27.9
4.41
Net Assets
146.0
23.10
6.32 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of June 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 389 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 292 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2020.
Investments
62.8
25.06
Cash and Cash Equivalents
8.9
3.57
Other Assets
0.4
0.18
Total Assets
72.1
28.81
Senior Notes
18.4
7.35
Preferred Stock
6.1
2.44
Total Leverage
24.5
9.79
Other Liabilities
0.5
0.21
Net Assets
47.1
18.81
2.50 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of June 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 798 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2020.
Investments
32.5
17.57
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.4
0.23
Other Assets
0.1
0.06
Total Assets
33.0
17.86
4.1
2.22
0.3
0.14
Net Assets
28.6
15.50
1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of June 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 432 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2020.
Investments
106.5
15.32
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.4
0.06
Other Assets
1.4
0.20
Total Assets
108.3
15.58
Credit Facility Borrowings
24.9
3.58
Other Liabilities
0.6
0.09
Net Assets
82.8
11.91
6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of June 30, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 642 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited balance sheet at June 30, 2020.
Investments
228.6
16.95
Cash and Cash Equivalents
2.8
0.21
Receivable for Investments Sold
2.3
0.17
Other Assets
2.7
0.20
Total Assets
236.4
17.53
Credit Facility Borrowings
36.7
2.72
Other Liabilities
0.9
0.08
Net Assets
198.8
14.73
13.49 million common shares outstanding.
The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Advisors UK Limited is a subadvisor to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
