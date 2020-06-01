|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
4:54 | 02.06.2020
Tortoise Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Asset Coverage Ratio Updates as of May 31, 2020 for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF
Tortoise today announced the following unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio updates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF.
As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 469 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 351 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
391.9
$
29.39
Cash and Cash Equivalents
62.7
4.70
Receivable for Investments Sold
0.1
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset
42.3
3.17
Other Assets
2.3
0.18
Total Assets
499.3
37.45
Senior Notes
96.8
7.26
Preferred Stock
32.3
2.42
Total Leverage
129.1
9.68
Payable for Investments Purchased
0.1
0.01
Other Liabilities
3.0
0.23
Current Tax Liability
42.4
3.18
Net Assets
$
324.7
$
24.35
13.33 million common shares currently outstanding.*
*Reflects 1 for 4 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020. During the month of May, TYG repurchased 98,878 common shares at an average price of $19.04 resulting in an increase to NAV of $0.04 per share.
As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 554 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 416 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
220.7
$
34.91
Cash and Cash Equivalents
18.2
2.88
Receivable for Investments Sold
0.0
0.01
Other Assets
1.2
0.19
Total Assets
240.1
37.99
Senior Notes
38.2
6.04
Preferred Stock
12.7
2.01
Total Leverage
50.9
8.05
Payable for Investments Purchased
0.0
0.01
Other Liabilities
1.2
0.19
Current Tax Liability
27.4
4.33
Net Assets
$
160.6
$
25.41
6.32 million common shares currently outstanding.*
*Reflects 1 for 10 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.
As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 411 percent, and its coverage ratio for preferred shares was 309 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
66.5
$
26.56
Cash and Cash Equivalents
8.9
3.56
Other Assets
0.4
0.17
Total Assets
75.8
30.29
Senior Notes
18.4
7.35
Preferred Stock
6.1
2.43
Total Leverage
24.5
9.78
Other Liabilities
0.6
0.25
Net Assets
$
50.7
$
20.26
2.50 million common shares currently outstanding.*
*Reflects 1 for 4 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.
As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 821 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
33.4
$
18.11
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.3
0.15
Other Assets
0.2
0.11
Total Assets
33.9
18.37
4.1
2.22
0.2
0.13
Net Assets
$
29.6
$
16.02
1.85 million common shares currently outstanding.*
*Reflects 1 for 8 reverse stock split effective May 1, 2020.
As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 439 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
108.1
$
15.54
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.1
0.02
Other Assets
1.5
0.22
Total Assets
109.7
15.78
Credit Facility Borrowings
24.9
3.58
Other Liabilities
0.5
0.07
Net Assets
$
84.3
$
12.13
6.95 million common shares currently outstanding.
As of May 31, 2020, the company’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 737 percent. For more information on the company’s coverage ratios, please refer to the leverage summary web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Set forth below is a summary of the company’s unaudited preliminary balance sheet at May 31, 2020.
(in Millions)
Per Share
Investments
$
224.7
$
16.66
Cash and Cash Equivalents
0.6
0.04
Other Assets
3.2
0.23
Total Assets
228.5
16.93
Credit Facility Borrowings
30.9
2.29
Other Liabilities
0.9
0.06
Net Assets
$
196.7
$
14.58
13.49 million common shares outstanding.
The top 10 holdings for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ and TEAF as of the most recent month-end can be found on each fund’s portfolio web page at https://cef.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund. Tortoise Advisors UK Limited is a subadvisor to Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund.
