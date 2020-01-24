|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
19:51 | 24.01.2020
Tortoise Releases Inaugural Firm Impact Report: Making an Impact
Tortoise’s inaugural firm impact report, Making an Impact, reflects on the company’s evolutionary journey of investing in essential real assets that are indispensable to the economy and society. It highlights Tortoise’s recognition of the importance of responsible investing and its commitment to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment practices and policies.
The evolution of Tortoise’s investments with efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and support life cycle social infrastructure projects including schools and senior living facilities
Tortoise’s new headquarters with environmentally friendly features including energy-saving LED features, video conferencing capabilities to reduce travel and solar panels to supplement electricity usage
Professional development programs that strive to increase diversity of employees and contribute to employees’ desire to learn
Tortoise’s deeply rooted sense of community service and features of employees’ volunteer efforts
“Our smart, dedicated and energetic staff is motivated by a future where social considerations and the well-being of others are central to our business,” said Tortoise Chief Executive Officer Kevin Birzer. “Because of our entrepreneurial spirit and our intellectual curiosity, we will continue to find ways to make an impact.”
Read the Making an Impact report here.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer