Tortoise Releases Inaugural Firm Impact Report: Making an Impact

Tortoise’s inaugural firm impact report, Making an Impact, reflects on the company’s evolutionary journey of investing in essential real assets that are indispensable to the economy and society. It highlights Tortoise’s recognition of the importance of responsible investing and its commitment to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its investment practices and policies.

Report Highlights The evolution of Tortoise’s investments with efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and support life cycle social infrastructure projects including schools and senior living facilities Tortoise’s new headquarters with environmentally friendly features including energy-saving LED features, video conferencing capabilities to reduce travel and solar panels to supplement electricity usage Professional development programs that strive to increase diversity of employees and contribute to employees’ desire to learn Tortoise’s deeply rooted sense of community service and features of employees’ volunteer efforts “Our smart, dedicated and energetic staff is motivated by a future where social considerations and the well-being of others are central to our business,” said Tortoise Chief Executive Officer Kevin Birzer. “Because of our entrepreneurial spirit and our intellectual curiosity, we will continue to find ways to make an impact.” Read the Making an Impact report here.

About Tortoise

Tortoise invests in essential assets – those real assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. For additional information, please visit tortoiseadvisors.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

