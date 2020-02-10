ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
23:34 | 10.02.2020
Tortoise Releases TSIFX Quarterly Commentary Piece

Tortoise announces the release of its Tortoise Tax-Advantaged Social Infrastructure Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX) quarterly commentary piece

The piece highlights deal transactions made during the quarter and includes a market update and outlook. A copy of the commentary piece is available here.
About Tortoise
Tortoise invests in essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.tortoiseadvisors.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005839/en/

