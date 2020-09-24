|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
1:30 | 25.09.2020
TortoiseEcofin Announces Constituent Changes Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity
TortoiseEcofin today announced that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM) will be removed from the Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP) and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP) as a result of the merger with CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX). CNXM will be removed from both indices effective at market open on Monday, September 28, 2020.
For Tortoise MLP Index® (TMLP), the removal of CNXM from the index will trigger a special rebalancing.
For Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP), CNXM will be removed from the index, but will not require a special rebalancing.
Special rebalancings in TMLP are triggered by corporate actions such as mergers, bankruptcies, and liquidations, in which the resulting weight of a single constituent exceeds the index’s 7.5% threshold and the target constituent weight exceeds certain weighting thresholds. Implementation of special rebalancings will be made in accordance with existing methodologies.
The Tortoise MLP Index® and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM are the exclusive property of TIS Advisors, which has contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) to calculate and maintain the Tortoise MLP Index® and the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (the “Indices”). The Indices are not sponsored by S&P Dow Jones Indices or its affiliates or its third party licensors (collectively, “S&P Dow Jones Indices”). S&P Dow Jones Indices will not be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Indices. “Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices” and its related stylized mark(s) are service marks of S&P Dow Jones Indices and have been licensed for use by TIS Advisors and its affiliates. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“SPFS”), and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”).
This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading purposes. This document shall not constitute an offering of any security, product or service. The addition, removal or inclusion of a security in the index is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security, nor is it investment advice. The information contained in this document is current as of the publication date. TortoiseEcofin makes no representations with respect to the accuracy or completeness of these materials and will not accept responsibility for damages, direct or indirect, resulting from an error or omission in this document. The methodology involves rebalancing and maintenance of the index that is made periodically during each year and may not, therefore, reflect real time information.
