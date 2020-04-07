|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
23:30 | 07.04.2020
Tortoise’s Social Infrastructure Team to Host TSIFX Quarterly Conference Call
Tortoise’s social infrastructure team announced it will host a conference call specific to their Tax-Advantaged Social Infrastructure Fund (NASDAQ: TSIFX) on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11am EDT.
The call will highlight:
Strong performance during 2008-like market downturns
Social infrastructure market environment and outlook
Product offerings seeking solid yields and low duration
Live Q&A to follow
Duration is a measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed-income investment to a change in interest rates.
Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the Adviser to the Tortoise Tax-Advantaged Social Infrastructure Fund.
Quasar Distributors, LLC, distributor
