3:00 | 11.03.2021
Toshiba Releases 650V Super Junction Power MOSFETs in TOLL Package That Help Improve Efficiency of High Current Equipment
Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched 650V super junction power MOSFETs, TK065U65Z, TK090U65Z, TK110U65Z, TK155U65Z and TK190U65Z, in its DTMOSVI series that are housed in a TOLL (TO-leadless) package. Volume production shipments start today.
The combination of TOLL packaging with the latest[4] generation DTMOSVI process technology extends the line-up to cover a low On-resistance of up to 65mΩ(max)[5]. Toshiba will continue to enhance products with the TOLL package to contribute to equipment downsizing and improved efficiency.
Notes:
Power conditioners for photovoltaic generators
Uninterruptible power systems
Turn-on and off switching loss are reduced by using 4-pin type package.
Latest[4] generation DTMOSVI series
Part number
Name
TOLL
Size typ.
(mm)
9.9×11.68, t:2.3
Absolute maximum ratings
Drain-
source
voltage
VDSS (V)
650
Drain
current
(DC)
ID (A)
38
30
24
18
15
Drain-source
On-resistance
RDS(ON) max (Ω)
@VGS=10V
0.065
0.09
0.11
0.155
0.19
Total gate charge
Qg typ. (nC)
62
47
40
29
25
Gate-drain charge
Qgd typ. (nC)
17
12
11
8
7.1
Input capacitance
Ciss typ. (pF)
3650
2780
2250
1635
1370
Channel-to-case
thermal resistance
Rth(ch-c) max (℃/W)
0.462
0.543
0.657
0.833
0.961
Conventional series (DTMOSIV)
Part number
–
–
–
TK20G60W[6]
TK16G60W[6]
Sample Check & Availability
Follow the links below for more on the new product.
Follow the link below for more on MOSFETs.
To check availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:
*Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.
