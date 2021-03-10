3:00 | 11.03.2021

Toshiba Releases 650V Super Junction Power MOSFETs in TOLL Package That Help Improve Efficiency of High Current Equipment

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has launched 650V super junction power MOSFETs, TK065U65Z, TK090U65Z, TK110U65Z, TK155U65Z and TK190U65Z, in its DTMOSVI series that are housed in a TOLL (TO-leadless) package. Volume production shipments start today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005381/en/Toshiba: DTMOSVI series of 650V super junction power MOSFETs in TOLL package (Graphic: Business Wire)

TOLL is a surface-mount package that has an approximately 27% smaller footprint than the usual D2PAK package. It is also a 4-pin type package that allows Kelvin connection of its signal source terminal for the gate drive. This can reduce the influence by the inductance of the source wire in the package to bring out the high-speed switching performance of the MOSFETs, suppressing oscillation when switching. Compared to Toshiba’s current product, TK090N65Z[1], the turn-on switching loss is reduced by about 68% and turn-off switching loss by about 56%[2][3]. The new MOSFETs are suitable for power supplies for industrial equipment such as data centers and photovoltaic power conditioners. The combination of TOLL packaging with the latest[4] generation DTMOSVI process technology extends the line-up to cover a low On-resistance of up to 65mΩ(max)[5]. Toshiba will continue to enhance products with the TOLL package to contribute to equipment downsizing and improved efficiency. Notes:

[1] A product in DTMOSVI series with equivalent voltage and On-resistance that uses the TO-247 package without Kelvin connection

[2] As of March 10, 2021, values measured by Toshiba (Test condition: VDD=400V, VGG=+10V/0V, ID=15A, Rg=10Ω, Ta=25℃).

[3] TK090U65Z only

[4] As of March 10, 2021

[5] TK065U65Z only

Applications

Data center (Server power supplies, etc.) Power conditioners for photovoltaic generators Uninterruptible power systems

Features

Thin and small surface-mount package Turn-on and off switching loss are reduced by using 4-pin type package. Latest[4] generation DTMOSVI series

Main Specifications

(Ta=25°C) Part number

TK065U65ZTK090U65ZTK110U65ZTK155U65ZTK190U65Z

Package Name TOLL Size typ. (mm) 9.9×11.68, t:2.3 Absolute maximum ratings Drain- source voltage VDSS (V) 650 Drain current (DC) ID (A) 38 30 24 18 15 Drain-source On-resistance RDS(ON) max (Ω) @VGS=10V 0.065 0.09 0.11 0.155 0.19 Total gate charge Qg typ. (nC) 62 47 40 29 25 Gate-drain charge Qgd typ. (nC) 17 12 11 8 7.1 Input capacitance Ciss typ. (pF) 3650 2780 2250 1635 1370 Channel-to-case thermal resistance Rth(ch-c) max (℃/W) 0.462 0.543 0.657 0.833 0.961 Conventional series (DTMOSIV) Part number – – – TK20G60W[6] TK16G60W[6] Sample Check & Availability

Buy OnlineBuy OnlineBuy OnlineBuy OnlineBuy Online

Note:

[6] VDSS=600V, D2PAK package Follow the links below for more on the new product.

TK065U65Z

TK090U65Z

TK110U65Z

TK155U65Z

TK190U65Z Follow the link below for more on MOSFETs.

MOSFETs To check availability of the new product at online distributors, visit:

TK065U65Z

TK090U65Z

TK110U65Z

TK155U65Z

TK190U65Z

Customer Inquiries

Power Device Sales & Marketing Department

Tel: +81-3-3457-3933

https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/contact.html *Company names, product names, and service names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

*Information in this document, including product prices and specifications, content of services and contact information, is current on the date of the announcement but is subject to change without prior notice.

About Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation combines the vigor of a new company with the wisdom of experience. Since becoming an independent company in July 2017, the company has taken its place among the leading general devices companies, and offers its customers and business partners outstanding solutions in discrete semiconductors, system LSIs and HDD. Its 24,000 employees around the world share a determination to maximize the value of its products, and emphasize close collaboration with customers to promote co-creation of value and new markets. The company looks forward to building on annual sales now surpassing 750-billion yen (US$6.8 billion) and to contributing to a better future for people everywhere.

Find out more about Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation at https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/top.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210310005381/en/