23:10 | 09.07.2020
Total Corporate Funding for Solar Sector Reaches $4.5 Billion in 1H 2020, Reports Mercom Capital Group
Mercom Capital Group, llc, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its report on funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for the solar sector in the second quarter and the first half of 2020.
Total corporate funding (including venture capital funding, public market, and debt financing) in 1H of 2020 came to $4.5 billion (B) compared to $6B in 1H 2019, a 25% drop year-over-year (YoY).
In 1H 2020, global VC funding (venture capital, private equity, and corporate venture capital) in the solar sector was 74% lower with $210m compared to $799M in 1H 2019.
A total of 23 VC investors participated in solar funding in 1H 2020.
Announced debt financing activity in 1H 2020 ($3.6B in 15 deals) was 16% lower compared to the 1H of 2019 when $4.2B was raised in 27 deals.
There were four solar securitization deals totaling $1.06B in 1H 2020.
In 1H 2020 there were 25 solar corporate M&A transactions compared to 37 transactions in 1H 2019.
The top transaction in 1H 2020 was the divestment of Brookfield Renewable Partners’ Thailand-based solar energy business, sold for $100M.
