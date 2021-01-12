|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:14 | 12.01.2021
Total Corporate Funding in Solar Sector Increased 24% with $14.5 Billion in 2020, Reports Mercom Capital Group
Mercom Capital Group, llc, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its annual report on funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for the solar sector in 2020.
Total corporate funding into the solar sector globally, including venture capital and private equity (VC), debt financing, and public market financing, came to $14.5 billion, a 24% increase compared to the $11.7 billion in 2019.
To learn more about Mercom’s 2020 Solar Funding and M&A Report, visit: https://mercomcapital.com/product/2020-q4-annual-solar-funding-ma-report/
Global VC funding in the solar sector in 2020 came to $1.2 billion in 41 deals, compared to $1.4 billion in 53 deals in 2019.
There were 102 VC and PE investors that participated in funding deals in 2020.
Public market financing was up 101% with $5.1 billion in 2020.
In 2020, announced debt financing came to $8.3 billion. Eight securitization deals totaling $2.2 billion were recorded in 2020, the largest amount in a year.
62 Merger and Acquisition (M&A) deals were transacted in the solar sector in 2020 compared to 65 in 2019. Most of the transactions involved Solar Downstream companies.
A record 39.5 GW of large-scale solar projects changed hands in 2020 compared to 26.1 GW in 2019. This was the largest amount of projects acquired in a single year to date.
