|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
20:53 | 09.01.2020
Total Corporate Funding in Solar Sector Rises 20%, Reaching $11.7 Billion in 2019, Reports Mercom Capital Group
Mercom Capital Group, LLC, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its annual report on funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for the solar sector in 2019.
Total corporate funding into the solar sector globally, including venture capital and private equity (VC), debt financing, and public market financing, came to $11.7 billion (B) compared to the $9.7B raised in 2018.
Global VC/PE funding in the solar sector in 2019 came to $1.4B in 53 deals compared to $1.3B in 65 deals in 2018.
There were 116 VC and PE investors that participated in funding deals in 2019.
Public market financing in 2019 came to $2.5B compared to $2.3B in 2018. There were six Initial Public Offerings in 2019.
In 2019, announced debt financing came to $7.8B versus $6B in 2018. There were eight securitization deals totaling $1.6B in 2019.
The top investors to fund large-scale projects in 2019 included Natixis, Banco Sabadell, ING, IFC, and NORD/LB.
“Investment firms acquired over 30 GW of large-scale solar projects in the past five years, a reflection of solar’s attractiveness as a long-term, low risk investment,” added Prabhu.
|Partner
|Nutzung
|Quellen & Copyright
|ARIVA.DE AG
|Goldinvest.de
|AGB
|Werbung
|Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
|Deutsche Börse AG
|iwr.de
|Impressum
|© 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
|eResearch
|MIDAS Research
|Datenschutz
|Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
|finanznachrichten.de
|Performaxx
|Disclaimer