20:53 | 09.01.2020

Total Corporate Funding in Solar Sector Rises 20%, Reaching $11.7 Billion in 2019, Reports Mercom Capital Group

Mercom Capital Group, LLC, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its annual report on funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for the solar sector in 2019. Total corporate funding into the solar sector globally, including venture capital and private equity (VC), debt financing, and public market financing, came to $11.7 billion (B) compared to the $9.7B raised in 2018.

Chart: Solar Corporate Funding 2010-2019

“Financial activity was up across the board in the solar sector in 2019 with venture funding, public market, and debt financing all increasing year-over-year. Solar equities also had a great year with six solar IPOs around the world. These notable metrics, along with robust debt financing activity including securitization deals, rounded off a strong year for the sector,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group. Global VC/PE funding in the solar sector in 2019 came to $1.4B in 53 deals compared to $1.3B in 65 deals in 2018.

Chart: Solar VC Funding 2010-2019

Of the $1.4B in VC/PE funding raised in 2019, 75% went to Solar Downstream companies. Thin-film technology companies raised $126 million; PV companies raised $100 million; Balance of System (BOS) companies raised $72 million; Solar Service Providers raised $29 million; Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) companies raised $7 million; and Manufacturing companies raised $3 million.

Chart: Solar VC Funded Companies in 2019

The top solar VC/PE funded companies in 2019 were ReNew Power with $300 million, Hero Future Energies with $150 million, and Avaada Energy with $144 million. There were 116 VC and PE investors that participated in funding deals in 2019. Public market financing in 2019 came to $2.5B compared to $2.3B in 2018. There were six Initial Public Offerings in 2019. In 2019, announced debt financing came to $7.8B versus $6B in 2018. There were eight securitization deals totaling $1.6B in 2019. The top investors to fund large-scale projects in 2019 included Natixis, Banco Sabadell, ING, IFC, and NORD/LB.

Chart: Solar Top M&A Transactions in 2019

There were 65 M&A transactions in the solar sector in 2019 compared to 82 in 2018. Most of the transactions involved Solar Downstream companies.

Chart: Solar Large-Scale Project Acquisitions 2010-2019

There were 192 large-scale solar project acquisitions for 26 GW in 2019 compared to 218 for 29 GW in 2018. “Investment firms acquired over 30 GW of large-scale solar projects in the past five years, a reflection of solar’s attractiveness as a long-term, low risk investment,” added Prabhu.

About Mercom Capital Group

Mercom Capital Group is a global communications and consulting firm focused on clean energy. Mercom produces funding and market intelligence reports covering Solar and Battery Storage/Smart Grid/Efficiency. Mercom advises cleantech companies on new market entry, custom market intelligence and overall strategic decision-making. http://mercomcapital.com.

