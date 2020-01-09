ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
20:53 | 09.01.2020
Total Corporate Funding in Solar Sector Rises 20%, Reaching $11.7 Billion in 2019, Reports Mercom Capital Group

Mercom Capital Group, LLC, a global clean energy communications and consulting firm, released its annual report on funding and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity for the solar sector in 2019.

Total corporate funding into the solar sector globally, including venture capital and private equity (VC), debt financing, and public market financing, came to $11.7 billion (B) compared to the $9.7B raised in 2018.
Get the full reportChart: Solar Corporate Funding 2010-2019
“Financial activity was up across the board in the solar sector in 2019 with venture funding, public market, and debt financing all increasing year-over-year. Solar equities also had a great year with six solar IPOs around the world. These notable metrics, along with robust debt financing activity including securitization deals, rounded off a strong year for the sector,” said Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group.

Global VC/PE funding in the solar sector in 2019 came to $1.4B in 53 deals compared to $1.3B in 65 deals in 2018.
Chart: Solar VC Funding 2010-2019
Of the $1.4B in VC/PE funding raised in 2019, 75% went to Solar Downstream companies. Thin-film technology companies raised $126 million; PV companies raised $100 million; Balance of System (BOS) companies raised $72 million; Solar Service Providers raised $29 million; Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) companies raised $7 million; and Manufacturing companies raised $3 million.
Chart: Solar VC Funded Companies in 2019
The top solar VC/PE funded companies in 2019 were ReNew Power with $300 million, Hero Future Energies with $150 million, and Avaada Energy with $144 million.

There were 116 VC and PE investors that participated in funding deals in 2019.

Public market financing in 2019 came to $2.5B compared to $2.3B in 2018. There were six Initial Public Offerings in 2019.

In 2019, announced debt financing came to $7.8B versus $6B in 2018. There were eight securitization deals totaling $1.6B in 2019.

The top investors to fund large-scale projects in 2019 included Natixis, Banco Sabadell, ING, IFC, and NORD/LB.
Chart: Solar Top M&A Transactions in 2019
There were 65 M&A transactions in the solar sector in 2019 compared to 82 in 2018. Most of the transactions involved Solar Downstream companies.
Chart: Solar Large-Scale Project Acquisitions 2010-2019
There were 192 large-scale solar project acquisitions for 26 GW in 2019 compared to 218 for 29 GW in 2018.

“Investment firms acquired over 30 GW of large-scale solar projects in the past five years, a reflection of solar’s attractiveness as a long-term, low risk investment,” added Prabhu.
Get the full reportAbout Mercom Capital Group
Mercom Capital Group is a global communications and consulting firm focused on clean energy. Mercom produces funding and market intelligence reports covering Solar and Battery Storage/Smart Grid/Efficiency. Mercom advises cleantech companies on new market entry, custom market intelligence and overall strategic decision-making. http://mercomcapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200109005796/en/

NEWSLETTER

Abonnieren Sie jetzt unsere
Financial.de-Newsletter:
- Daily
- Weekly

WIRTSCHAFTSNACHRICHTEN

21:39 Uhr | 09.01.2020
WDH/US-Anleihen legen nach ...

21:33 Uhr | 09.01.2020
US-Anleihen legen nach ...

21:11 Uhr | 09.01.2020
ROUNDUP/Flugzeugabsturz im Iran: ...

21:01 Uhr | 09.01.2020
ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies erhöht ...

20:57 Uhr | 09.01.2020
Flugzeugabsturz im Iran: Trudeau ...

Kursverzögerung mind. +15 min

 

 

 
Partner Nutzung Quellen & Copyright
ARIVA.DE AG Goldinvest.de AGB Werbung Kurse: ARIVA.DE AG
Deutsche Börse AG iwr.de Impressum © 1998-2020 EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH
eResearch MIDAS Research Datenschutz Die EQS Financial Markets & Media GmbH übernimmt keine Haftung für die Richtigkeit der Angaben!
finanznachrichten.de Performaxx Disclaimer