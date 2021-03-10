|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
5:00 | 11.03.2021
Toyoda Gosei Receives Toyota’s Technology & Development Award for Development of High Pressure Hydrogen Tanks
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) received the Technology & Development Award from Toyota Motor Corporation for the development of high pressure hydrogen tanks used on the new MIRAI, launched by Toyota in December 2020.
Toyoda Gosei developed the new tank together with Toyota Motor Corporation. For the new tanks, improvements have been made in the materials used in the carbon fiber reinforced plastic layer, one of the three layers of the tank wall (layer to withstand high pressure), production methods and other factors. As a result, the hydrogen storage efficiency of the tank, which is the ratio of the mass of stored hydrogen to the mass of the tank, was increased about 10 percent by minimizing the wall thickness to increase the inner volume while maintaining the pressure resistance strength.
Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop products leveraging its core technologies of rubber and plastic with the aim of supporting the spread of electrified vehicles such as electric vehicles (EVs) and FCVs.
