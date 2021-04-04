|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
6:00 | 05.04.2021
Toyoda Gosei Sets Medium and Long-Term Targets for Achieving Carbon Neutrality
Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. (TOKYO: 7282) has formulated new medium and long-term CO2 reduction targets it calls “Targets 50 & 50.” It has also set CO2 reduction targets in its 7th Environmental Action Plan1 covering the five years until 2025, and is accelerating efforts for decarbonization.
To fulfill its responsibility to explain the risks and opportunities brought about by climate change for its business to stakeholders, the company has completed disclosure of recommended items2 based on the proposals of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).3
To help stakeholders better understand Toyoda Gosei’s efforts in this area, the company held an ESG briefing for institutional investors on April 5.
Toyoda Gosei will continue to make its business activities more environment-friendly in helping to bring about a sustainable society.
