13:00 | 15.03.2021
TPCO Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Files Business Acquisition Report for Qualifying Transactions

TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company” or the “Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), formerly Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 along with the filing of its Business Acquisition Report (“BAR”) in connection with its Qualifying Transactions in respect of each of CMG Partners, Inc. (“Caliva”), and Left Coast Ventures., (“LCV”) and SISU Extraction LLC (“SISU”) completed on January 15, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and the BAR have been filed on SEDAR www.sedar.com.

The Company cautions investors that the consolidated pro forma financial statements (i.e. which consolidates TPCO Holding, Caliva, LCV and SISU) as of December 31, 2020 included in the BAR and provided as exhibits to this press release are unaudited. The entity level financial statements for Caliva, LCV and SISU as of December 31, 2020 which are included in the BAR are audited. Please refer to TPCO’s MD&A for additional detail and discussion on the Company’s results from operations.

The Company will separately file its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) before the end of March 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
Unaudited consolidated pro forma revenues for the fourth quarter was $40.2 million, a 40% increase compared to $28.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Unaudited consolidated pro forma EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter was $93.4 million compared to a loss of $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 EBITDA loss includes various transaction, non-recurring and approximately $70.5 million of non-cash expenses.

Unaudited consolidated pro forma Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter was $17.7 million compared to a loss of $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of changes in fair value of financial instruments, impairment charges and other non-cash items.
Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights
Unaudited consolidated pro forma revenues for the year ended 2020 was $188.7 million, a 76% increase compared to $107.2 million in 2019.

Unaudited consolidated pro forma EBITDA loss for the year ended 2020 was $126.1 million compared to a loss of $136.1 million in 2019.

Unaudited consolidated pro forma Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year ended 2020 was $34.6 million compared to a loss of $61.3 million in 2019.

The Company had $337.9 million of unaudited consolidated pro forma cash available on December 31, 2020 to execute on its growth strategy.

Steve Allan, The Parent Company’s CEO, said, “We are excited to have closed 2020 with momentum forming the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California by revenue, vertically integrated footprint, brand portfolio and balance sheet post our transaction close in January. This year is pivotal for The Parent Company as we work through the complex integration process to lay the foundation for future growth and acquisitions. Our team has been diligently working to integrate the newly combined businesses over the last two months and we expect synergies will be realized in our financial results in the back half of 2021. We are optimizing our brand portfolio, planning to launch the first of our value-tier products near the end of this quarter, and expanding our omnichannel footprint in the coming weeks to reach more consumers.”

“California is the largest and most influential cannabis market globally, and we believe The Parent Company is best positioned to consolidate and become one of the leaders in this cannabis market,” continued Allan. “Our vertically integrated supply chain, brand portfolio, unrivaled consumer access, and one of the healthiest balance sheets in cannabis will allow us to reshape the industry starting with California. We have a long runway for growth, especially as we execute on our consolidation strategy, and believe we can create meaningful long term shareholder value.”
The Parent Company Investment HighlightsProven Business Model – The Parent Company is the largest vertically integrated omni-channel cannabis platform in California. The Parent Company’s operational footprint spans cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution, brands, retail and delivery.
Progressive Operational Platform – The Parent Company owns its supply chain, enabling the company to leverage scale and produce and distribute a broad portfolio of cannabis products across consumer segments.
Omnichannel Platform – The Parent Company’s scalable omnichannel business offers customers convenient express or scheduled delivery, and in-store or curbside pick-up, all through a single user-centric e-commerce platform, Caliva.com. This omnichannel e-commerce platform, offering both a robust portfolio of first and third-party brands, allows The Parent Company to rapidly scale its direct-to-consumer reach to all Californians.
Exclusive Brand Partnerships and Leading Cultural Influence– Brand strategy and marketing playbook led by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter and Roc Nation, leveraging unparalleled cultural influence of leading artists and entertainers to build the most valuable and scalable brand portfolio in cannabis. JAY-Z officially launched his flagship cannabis line, MONOGRAM, on December 10, 2020.
Unrivaled Consumer Reach– TPCO currently reaches over 50% of consumers in California through Caliva.com, its existing direct-to-consumer platform. The Parent Company plans to have significant consumer reach in California, reaching 75% of consumers in the state by the end of 2021 and almost 90% by the end of 2022 through scaling of its omnichannel platform.
Strong Balance Sheet –The Parent Company is one of the most well-capitalized cannabis companies in the United States and will pursue an aggressive consolidation strategy to accelerate growth and market share gains.
Industry-Defining Social Impact– Led by Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, The Parent Company will fund The Parent Company Social Equity Ventures with an initial target of $10 million and an annual contribution of at least 2% of its net income to invest in minority-owned and Black-owned cannabis businesses and contribute to the effort to rectify the wrongs of prohibition through diversifying both the business leadership and workforce of the cannabis industry. Beyond investing, the fund will also support organizations and programs focused on diversifying the cannabis workforce through job fairs and placement, industry training and education, as well as Social Equity application support.
About The Parent Company
The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company’s brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

For more information, please visit www.theparent.co.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation which reflects The Parent Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The words “will”, “expects”, “intends” and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning The Parent Company’s future financial performance, ability of The Parent Company to execute on its growth and consolidation strategy, anticipated synergy benefits in 2021, and anticipated regulatory filings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in The Parent Company’s final prospectus dated December 16, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Non-IFRS Financial Performance Measures (Unaudited)
Adjusted net income (loss), EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under IFRS and this data may not be comparable to data presented by other companies.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the exclusion of certain other income and expense items determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that this generally accepted measure allows the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and is useful in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income (loss) is intended to provide investors with information about the Company’s continuing income generating capabilities. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for finance costs, current and deferred income tax, depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that this measure allows the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and is useful in making comparisons between periods. EBITDA is intended to provide investors with information about the Company’s continuing income generating capabilities. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the unaudited consolidated financial statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the exclusion of certain other income and expense items determined in accordance with IFRS, being the calculation for adjusted net income (loss) and then further adjusting for finance costs, current and deferred income tax, change in fair values, other non-recurring amounts, depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that this generally accepted measure allows the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and is useful in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide investors with information about the Company’s continuing income generating capabilities. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.
TPCO HOLDING CORP.UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF LOSS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 Proforma ConsolidatedProforma ConsolidatedProforma ConsolidatedProforma ConsolidatedYear EndedThree Months EndedYear EndedThree Months EndedDecember 31, 2020December 31, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2019 Revenues$188,662,575
 
$40,221,288
 
$107,201,085
 
$28,683,409
 
 Cost of Sales156,452,631
 
37,224,355
 
95,118,184
 
28,349,432
 
 Fair value changes to biological assets and changes in inventory sold542,661
 
195,805
 
(753,531)(57,222) Gross Profit32,752,605
 
3,192,738
 
11,329,370
 
276,755
 
 Operating ExpensesGeneral and administration
89,241,466

 
32,719,475
 

79,207,809

 
16,388,848
 
Sales and marketing
48,332,098

 
45,964,974
 

23,640,633

 
1,088,179
 
137,573,564
 
78,684,449
 
102,848,442
 
17,477,028
 
Other income (expense)Loss before other income (expense)(104,820,959)(75,491,711)(91,519,072)(17,200,273) Other income (expense)Interest income
2,350,312

 
105,896
 

5,271,713

 
2,634,959
 
Transaction costs
 

 

 

 

(11,000,000

)

 

 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
 

 
887,620
 

(988,102

)
(520,008)Depreciation of property and equipment
(4,157,512

)
(754,816)
(3,913,928

)
(2,058,311)Amortization of intangible asset
(13,656,000

)
(3,864,000)
(13,056,000

)
(3,264,000) Interest expense
(7,282,633

)
3,195,627
 

(11,236,093

)
(5,032,900)Amortization of issue costs on Class A warrants
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Underwriting commissions
(20,125,000

)
(20,125,000)
 

 

 

 
Gain (loss) on change in fair value of derivative liability
 

 
(6,857,000)
(1,909,663

)
(1,909,663)Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
 

 
4,125,926
 

 

 

 

 
Loss on change in contingent consideration
(1,734,498

)
(1,504,498)
 

 

 

 
Loss on note payable
 

 
8,374,074
 

 

 

 

 
Loss on change on extinguishment of Class A
 

 

 

 

(37,185,833

)
(2,807,906)Gain on debt modification
 

 
(1,505,967)
1,115,000

 
1,115,000
 
Gain from non-controlling subsidiary
160,876

 
152,504
 

 

 

 

 
Share of loss in joint venture
(615,512

)

 

 

(144,252

)
(144,252)Gain on investment in Tarukino
91,545

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Other expense
(1,449,497

)
(690,941)
(724,332

)
(139,074)(46,417,919)(18,460,575)(73,771,490)(12,126,154) Net loss before income tax (151,238,878)(93,952,286)(165,290,562)(29,326,427)Income tax expense
(1,607,468

)

1,350,468

 

(202

)

(9,344

)
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the year$(149,631,410)$(95,302,754)$(165,290,360)$(29,317,083)TPCO HOLDING CORP.NON-IFRS FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE MEASURES RECONCILIATION UNAUDITED, CONSOLIDATED PRO FORMA FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019 Proforma ConsolidatedProforma ConsolidatedProforma ConsolidatedProforma ConsolidatedYear EndedThree Months EndedYear EndedThree Months EndedDecember 31, 2020December 31, 2020December 31, 2019December 31, 2019Net loss and comprehensive loss
$

(149,631,410

)

$

(95,302,754

)

$

(165,290,360

)

$

(29,317,083

)
Income tax
(1,607,468

)

1,350,468

 

(202

)

(9,344

)
Depreciation and amortization
17,813,512

 

3,731,196

 

17,958,030

 

5,842,319

 
Interest expense and debt amortization
7,282,633

 

(3,195,627

)

11,236,093

 

5,032,900

 
EBITDA(126,142,733)(93,416,717)(136,096,439)(18,451,208)Adjustments:Stock compensation expense
2,486,665

 

456,316

 

4,024,834

 

798,075

 
Net effect of fair changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory
(542,661

)

(195,805

)

753,531

 

57,222

 
Other non-recurring items:Non-cash compensation associated with put liability
(4,724,725

)

(9,324,153

)

4,724,725

 

1,878,581

 
Brand strategy expense
18,500,000

 

18,500,000

 

 

 

 

 
Sales and marketing expense
45,240,000

 

45,240,000

 

 

 

 

 
Gain on change in fair value of derivative liability
 

 

6,857,000

 

 

 

 

 
Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
 

 

(4,125,926

)

 

 

 

 
Loss on change in fair value of note payable at FVTPL
 

 

(8,374,074

)

 

 

 

 
Loss on change in fair value of contingent consideration
1,734,498

 

1,504,498

 

 

 

 

 
Loss on change in fair value of line of credit
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Gain on settlement of line of credit
(2,299,898

)

(2,299,898

)

 

 

 

 
Provision for bad debts
658,913

 

658,913

 

 

 

 

 
Gain on debt modification
 

 

1,505,967

 

(1,115,000

)

(1,115,000

)
Impairment loss
 

 

 

 

11,149,274

 

 

 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets
47,090

 

26,860

 

262,735

 

262,735

 
Loss on extinguishment of Class A Restricted Voting Shares
 

 

 

 

17,060,833

 

(17,317,094

)
Underwriting commission fees
20,125,000

 

20,125,000

 

20,125,000

 

20,125,000

 
Loss in JV from Equity Method and gain on investment
615,512

 

91,545

 

144,252

 

144,252

 
Gain on investment in Tarukino
(91,545

)

(91,545

)

 

 

 

 
Transaction cost
10,277,857

 

8,098,981

 

11,000,000

 

 

 
Additional adjustments
(438,769

)

(2,893,895

)

6,658,720

 

1,664,680

 
Adjusted EBITDA$(34,554,796)$(17,656,933)$(61,307,535)$(11,952,757)
 
