TPCO Holding Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Files Business Acquisition Report for Qualifying Transactions
TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company” or the “Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), formerly Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp., today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 along with the filing of its Business Acquisition Report (“BAR”) in connection with its Qualifying Transactions in respect of each of CMG Partners, Inc. (“Caliva”), and Left Coast Ventures., (“LCV”) and SISU Extraction LLC (“SISU”) completed on January 15, 2021. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.
The Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its accompanying management discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) and the BAR have been filed on SEDAR www.sedar.com.
The Company cautions investors that the consolidated pro forma financial statements (i.e. which consolidates TPCO Holding, Caliva, LCV and SISU) as of December 31, 2020 included in the BAR and provided as exhibits to this press release are unaudited. The entity level financial statements for Caliva, LCV and SISU as of December 31, 2020 which are included in the BAR are audited. Please refer to TPCO’s MD&A for additional detail and discussion on the Company’s results from operations.
The Company will separately file its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) before the end of March 2021.
Unaudited consolidated pro forma EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter was $93.4 million compared to a loss of $18.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter 2020 EBITDA loss includes various transaction, non-recurring and approximately $70.5 million of non-cash expenses.
Unaudited consolidated pro forma Adjusted EBITDA loss for the fourth quarter was $17.7 million compared to a loss of $12.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA removes the effects of changes in fair value of financial instruments, impairment charges and other non-cash items.
Unaudited consolidated pro forma EBITDA loss for the year ended 2020 was $126.1 million compared to a loss of $136.1 million in 2019.
Unaudited consolidated pro forma Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year ended 2020 was $34.6 million compared to a loss of $61.3 million in 2019.
The Company had $337.9 million of unaudited consolidated pro forma cash available on December 31, 2020 to execute on its growth strategy.
Steve Allan, The Parent Company’s CEO, said, “We are excited to have closed 2020 with momentum forming the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in California by revenue, vertically integrated footprint, brand portfolio and balance sheet post our transaction close in January. This year is pivotal for The Parent Company as we work through the complex integration process to lay the foundation for future growth and acquisitions. Our team has been diligently working to integrate the newly combined businesses over the last two months and we expect synergies will be realized in our financial results in the back half of 2021. We are optimizing our brand portfolio, planning to launch the first of our value-tier products near the end of this quarter, and expanding our omnichannel footprint in the coming weeks to reach more consumers.”
“California is the largest and most influential cannabis market globally, and we believe The Parent Company is best positioned to consolidate and become one of the leaders in this cannabis market,” continued Allan. “Our vertically integrated supply chain, brand portfolio, unrivaled consumer access, and one of the healthiest balance sheets in cannabis will allow us to reshape the industry starting with California. We have a long runway for growth, especially as we execute on our consolidation strategy, and believe we can create meaningful long term shareholder value.”
For more information, please visit www.theparent.co.
Specific forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements concerning The Parent Company’s future financial performance, ability of The Parent Company to execute on its growth and consolidation strategy, anticipated synergy benefits in 2021, and anticipated regulatory filings. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond The Parent Company’s control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, changes in applicable laws, the U.S. and Canadian regulatory landscapes and enforcement related to cannabis, changes in public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry, reliance on the expertise and judgment of senior management, as well as the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in The Parent Company’s final prospectus dated December 16, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Parent Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.
Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated interim statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the exclusion of certain other income and expense items determined in accordance with IFRS. The Company believes that this generally accepted measure allows the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and is useful in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted net income (loss) is intended to provide investors with information about the Company’s continuing income generating capabilities. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.
EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for finance costs, current and deferred income tax, depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that this measure allows the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and is useful in making comparisons between periods. EBITDA is intended to provide investors with information about the Company’s continuing income generating capabilities. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net income (loss) as recorded in the unaudited consolidated financial statements of income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the exclusion of certain other income and expense items determined in accordance with IFRS, being the calculation for adjusted net income (loss) and then further adjusting for finance costs, current and deferred income tax, change in fair values, other non-recurring amounts, depreciation and amortization expenses. The Company believes that this generally accepted measure allows the evaluation of the results of continuing operations and is useful in making comparisons between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide investors with information about the Company’s continuing income generating capabilities. Management uses this measure to monitor and plan for the operating performance of the Company in conjunction with other data prepared in accordance with IFRS.
