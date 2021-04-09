|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
22:59 | 09.04.2021
Tractor Supply Company and Orscheln Farm and Home Receive Second Request from FTC Under HSR Act
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced that it and Orscheln Farm and Home have each received a request for additional information and documentary materials (“Second Request”) from the Federal Trade Commission (“FTC”) in connection with Tractor Supply’s pending acquisition of Orscheln Farm and Home.
The Second Request was issued under notification requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the HSR Act). The effect of the Second Request is to extend the applicable waiting period relating to the pending acquisition until 30 days after Tractor Supply and Orscheln Farm and Home have complied with the Second Request, unless the waiting period is terminated earlier by the FTC or voluntarily extended by Tractor Supply and Orscheln Farm and Home. Tractor Supply and Orscheln Farm and Home continue to cooperate fully with the FTC in its review of the pending acquisition.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
