17:30 | 30.10.2020

Tractor Supply Company Announces Closing of $650 Million Senior Notes Offering

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced it has closed a public offering of $650 million of 1.750% Notes due 2030 (collectively, the “Notes”). Net proceeds from the offering were approximately $636.7 million, after deducting offering expenses and underwriters’ discounts. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to refinance borrowings under its senior credit facilities and for general corporate purposes. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and Regions Securities LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Bass, Berry & Sims PLC served as legal counsel to the Company and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to the underwriters. This offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on October 22, 2020 and which is available on the SEC website. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the offering and the accompanying base prospectus was filed with the SEC on October 28, 2020 and is available on the SEC website. Copies of these documents may also be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198, Attention: Prospectus Department, Telephone: 866-471-2526, Email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: WFS Customer Service, Telephone: 1-800-645-3751, Email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com; or Regions Securities LLC, 1180 West Peachtree St. NW, Suite 1400, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, or by telephone at 1-800-850-7758. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase any securities nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website. Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

As with any business, all aspects of the Company's operations are subject to influences outside its control. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding an anticipated financing and any repayment of debt.

