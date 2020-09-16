22:55 | 16.09.2020

Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1,900th Store Opening

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced the milestone opening of its 1,900th store located in Oakhurst, California. In recognition of the occasion and the hardships local communities face, the Company will be donating $50,000 to support organizations battling nearby wildfires.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200916005928/en/Tractor Supply celebrates its 1,900th store opening located in Oakhurst, California, with a ribbon cutting. (Photo: Business Wire)

Tractor Supply’s store growth continues in all regions of the country as the Company seeks to serve the essential needs of farmers, livestock and pet owners, ranchers, part-time and hobby farmers, gardeners, homeowners, tradesmen and others. “With the opening of the 1,900th Tractor Supply store, we’re excited to continue to expand our footprint. I would like to thank our 38,000 Tractor Supply Team Members for their commitment to serving our customers and living our Mission and Values each day. While the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a year like no one could have expected, people’s love for taking care of their home, land, pets and animals – all part of what we call the Out Here lifestyle – has not changed. If anything, this year has provided us with a greater opportunity to meet customers’ essential needs across all shopping channels. As we have for more than 80 years, we look forward to continuing to evolve and grow,” said John Ordus, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Stores Officer. The Oakhurst store will feature giveaways and hot deals Thursday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 20. The store’s convenience offerings include contactless curbside Buy Online, Pickup At Store, same-day delivery from store and a pet wash station. The store is stocked with a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, tractor and trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler and irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more. The store is located at 40245 Highway 49 in Oakhurst, California, and it is the 72nd Tractor Supply store to open in California.

Disaster Relief Update

Tractor Supply has committed $25,000 to the following organizations who are aiding firefighting and recovery efforts in Madera County (Oakhurst) and surrounding areas that have been affected by the Creek Fire: Madera County Sheriff’s Foundation, $15,000, to set up temporary housing for firefighters while working the fires; Coarsegold Stampede, $5,000, to take in large animals during the evacuation; and Central California Animal Disaster Team, $5,000, to take in small animals during the evacuation. Tractor Supply is donating an additional $25,000 to support West Coast wildfire disaster relief efforts with a focus on emergency assistance and recovery support for firefighters and animals. “Our thoughts are with everyone on the West Coast who has been affected by the wildfires, and we offer our support to the brave men and women who are fighting the fire and caring for those displaced by the destruction,” Ordus added. Tractor Supply was founded over 80 years ago and has grown from its early days as a tractor parts catalog company to become the largest retail store chain of rural lifestyle products, with 1,900 stores in 49 states, a robust e-commerce website and more than 38,000 Team Members across the country. The Company opened 80 new Tractor Supply stores in 2019 and expects to continue its strategic expansion plans with 75 to 80 new store openings in 2020.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com. To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “future,” “may,” “will,” “anticipate” or other comparable terminology. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s expected growth, future success, strategy, plans, intentions, or beliefs about future occurrences or results. Because such forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements are also qualified by the cautionary statements contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

