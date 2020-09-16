|
22:55 | 16.09.2020
Tractor Supply Company Celebrates 1,900th Store Opening
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced the milestone opening of its 1,900th store located in Oakhurst, California. In recognition of the occasion and the hardships local communities face, the Company will be donating $50,000 to support organizations battling nearby wildfires.
“With the opening of the 1,900th Tractor Supply store, we’re excited to continue to expand our footprint. I would like to thank our 38,000 Tractor Supply Team Members for their commitment to serving our customers and living our Mission and Values each day. While the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2020 a year like no one could have expected, people’s love for taking care of their home, land, pets and animals – all part of what we call the Out Here lifestyle – has not changed. If anything, this year has provided us with a greater opportunity to meet customers’ essential needs across all shopping channels. As we have for more than 80 years, we look forward to continuing to evolve and grow,” said John Ordus, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Stores Officer.
The Oakhurst store will feature giveaways and hot deals Thursday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 20. The store’s convenience offerings include contactless curbside Buy Online, Pickup At Store, same-day delivery from store and a pet wash station. The store is stocked with a wide range of products including workwear and boots, equine and pet supplies, tractor and trailer parts and accessories, lawn and garden supplies, sprinkler and irrigation parts, power tools, fencing, welding and pump supplies, riding mowers and more.
The store is located at 40245 Highway 49 in Oakhurst, California, and it is the 72nd Tractor Supply store to open in California.
Madera County Sheriff’s Foundation, $15,000, to set up temporary housing for firefighters while working the fires;
Coarsegold Stampede, $5,000, to take in large animals during the evacuation; and
Central California Animal Disaster Team, $5,000, to take in small animals during the evacuation.
Tractor Supply is donating an additional $25,000 to support West Coast wildfire disaster relief efforts with a focus on emergency assistance and recovery support for firefighters and animals.
“Our thoughts are with everyone on the West Coast who has been affected by the wildfires, and we offer our support to the brave men and women who are fighting the fire and caring for those displaced by the destruction,” Ordus added.
Tractor Supply was founded over 80 years ago and has grown from its early days as a tractor parts catalog company to become the largest retail store chain of rural lifestyle products, with 1,900 stores in 49 states, a robust e-commerce website and more than 38,000 Team Members across the country. The Company opened 80 new Tractor Supply stores in 2019 and expects to continue its strategic expansion plans with 75 to 80 new store openings in 2020.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
