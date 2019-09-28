|
Tractor Supply Company Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Details Life Out Here Strategy
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 26, 2020. The Company will host a virtual event this morning to provide an overview of its third quarter 2020 financial results and discuss its Life Out Here Strategy to accelerate key strategic initiatives to drive sustainable sales growth and financial performance.
“Our Life Out Here Strategy builds on Tractor Supply’s strong heritage of being the dependable and convenient supplier for the Out Here Lifestyle. With a resilient business model and a differentiated and loyal customer base, we are moving at a fast pace to ensure Tractor Supply continues as a strong, relevant company for the future. Given our solid foundation along with our new strategic initiatives, we believe there are many growth opportunities ahead of us. The future is exciting as we look to drive sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders,” Lawton added.
The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a significant impact on consumer demand in the third quarter of 2020 across all of the Company’s major product categories as customers focused on the care of their homes, land and animals. Comparable store sales for the third quarter 2020 were driven by comparable average transaction count and ticket growth of 14.3% and 12.5%, respectively. The comparable store sales results also reflect a strong demand for everyday merchandise, including consumable, usable and edible products, and robust growth for summer seasonal categories. All geographic regions of the Company had robust comparable store sales growth. In addition, the Company’s e-commerce sales experienced triple-digit percentage growth.
Gross profit increased 36.6% to $948.0 million from $694.2 million in the prior year’s third quarter, and gross margin increased 138 basis points to 36.4% from 35.0% in the prior year’s third quarter. The increase in gross margin was driven by lower depth and frequency of sales promotions, less clearance activity and lower transportation costs as a percent of net sales.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, including depreciation and amortization, increased 30.7% to $695.8 million from $532.4 million in the prior year’s third quarter. As a percent of net sales, SG&A expenses improved 14 basis points to 26.7% from 26.8% in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in SG&A as a percent of net sales was primarily attributable to leverage in occupancy, personnel and other operating costs from the increase in comparable store sales. The leverage from these SG&A expenses was partially offset by incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic including additional labor hours and supply costs dedicated to cleaning and sanitation to enhance the health and safety of Team Members and customers, investments in strategic initiatives including advertising, and increased incentive compensation given the record sales and profit performance in the quarter with the majority allocated to the store teams.
The effective income tax rate was 22.2% in the third quarter of both 2020 and 2019.
Net income increased 56.1% to $190.6 million from $122.1 million, and diluted earnings per share increased 58.8% to $1.62 from $1.02 in the third quarter of 2019.
The Company opened 23 new Tractor Supply stores and three new Petsense stores in the third quarter of 2020.
SG&A expenses, including depreciation and amortization, increased 23.9% to $1.95 billion but decreased as a percent of net sales to 25.2% compared to 25.6% for the first nine months of 2019.
The effective income tax rate in the first nine months was 22.6% compared to 22.2% in the first nine months of 2019.
Net income increased 46.6% to $613.1 million from $418.2 million, and diluted earnings per share increased 51.6% to $5.23 from $3.45 for the first nine months of 2019.
Year to date through the third quarter, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares of its common stock for $263.2 million prior to suspending the share repurchase program on March 12, 2020. The Company has also paid quarterly cash dividends totaling $128.0 million year to date.
During the first nine months of 2020, the Company opened 61 new Tractor Supply stores and six new Petsense stores and closed one Tractor Supply store and three Petsense stores.
The Company is providing the following updated guidance for the expected results of operations in the fourth quarter of 2020:
Net Sales
Comparable Store Sales
Net Income
Earnings per Diluted Share
For fiscal 2020, the Company continues to forecast capital expenditures in the range of $300 million to $325 million and plans to open approximately 80 new Tractor Supply stores and 10 new Petsense locations.
The Company is in a very strong liquidity position with current cash and cash equivalents of approximately $1.11 billion and no amounts drawn on its $500 million revolving credit facility as of September 26, 2020.
As part of today’s webcast video event, Tractor Supply’s management will share greater details on how the Company’s Life Out Here Strategy is anticipated to create sustainable shareholder value. Key initiatives in support of the strategy include space productivity through its Side Lot Transformation and Project Fusion store remodels, continued omni channel initiatives and digitization of its business processes, evolution of its Neighbor’s Club loyalty program and improved in-store merchandising execution through the use of Field Activity Support Teams.
As part of its Life Out Here Strategy, Tractor Supply has currently set the following annual financial growth rate targets for the three to five years starting once the Company believes it has cycled a year of normalized macro conditions from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. These estimated growth rate targets do not constitute guidance for any currently identifiable period and represent long-term annual targets over time. Performance in any individual year may be lower or higher than these targets. Management will provide insights on these financial targets at today’s event.
Comparable Store Sales
Operating Margin
Earnings per Diluted Share
The Company anticipates capital expenditures in the range of $450 million to $550 million annually to execute this strategy. This includes plans in 2021 to open approximately 75 to 80 new Tractor Supply stores, remodel 150 to 200 stores and transform the side lots in 150 to 200 locations.
At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states.
2,606,572
100.00
%
$
1,984,144
100.00
%
$
7,742,087
100.00
%
$
6,160,146
100.00
%
Cost of merchandise sold
1,658,615
63.63
1,289,904
65.01
4,976,068
64.27
4,030,177
65.42
36.37
694,240
34.99
2,766,019
35.73
2,129,969
34.58
Selling, general and administrative expenses
641,129
24.59
482,604
24.32
1,794,924
23.18
1,432,603
23.26
Depreciation and amortization
54,651
2.10
49,819
2.51
158,634
2.05
144,584
2.35
9.68
161,817
8.16
812,461
10.50
552,782
8.97
Interest expense, net
7,208
0.28
4,900
0.25
20,695
0.27
15,006
0.24
9.40
156,917
7.91
791,766
10.23
537,776
8.73
Income tax expense
54,359
2.09
34,784
1.75
178,701
2.31
119,601
1.94
190,610
7.31
%
$
122,133
6.16
%
$
613,065
7.92
%
$
418,175
6.79
%
Basic
$
1.64
$
1.03
$
5.27
$
3.48
Diluted
$
1.62
$
1.02
$
5.23
$
3.45
Basic
116,339
118,956
116,330
120,180
Diluted
117,745
120,058
117,330
121,239
Dividends declared per common share outstanding
$
0.40
$
0.35
$
1.10
$
1.01
$
190,610
$
122,133
$
613,065
$
418,175
Other comprehensive income/(loss):
Change in fair value of interest rate swaps, net of taxes
468
(809
)
(6,066
)
(4,458
)
Total other comprehensive income/(loss)
468
(809
)
(6,066
)
(4,458
)
191,078
$
121,324
$
606,999
$
413,717
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,111,986
$
82,640
Inventories
1,915,040
1,812,772
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
136,098
104,486
Income taxes receivable
7,838
5,600
Total current assets
3,170,962
2,005,498
Property and equipment, net
1,178,625
1,143,071
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,354,196
2,133,238
Goodwill and other intangible assets
124,492
124,492
Deferred income taxes
3,581
—
Other assets
28,941
22,997
Total assets
$
6,860,797
$
5,429,296
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
1,056,911
$
679,791
Accrued employee compensation
120,361
49,236
Other accrued expenses
274,244
218,774
Current portion of long-term debt
380,000
30,000
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
4,407
3,884
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
294,826
270,038
Income taxes payable
1,914
—
Total current liabilities
2,132,663
1,251,723
Long-term debt
529,264
613,885
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
32,948
29,174
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
2,171,773
1,966,363
Deferred income taxes
—
1,888
Other long-term liabilities
118,283
74,441
Total liabilities
4,984,931
3,937,474
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock
1,398
1,388
Additional paid-in capital
1,059,687
950,908
Treasury stock
(3,277,215
)
(2,970,654
)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
(5,867
)
73
Retained earnings
4,097,863
3,510,107
Total stockholders’ equity
1,875,866
1,491,822
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
6,860,797
$
5,429,296
Net income
$
613,065
$
418,175
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
158,634
144,584
Gain on disposition of property and equipment
(774
)
(262
)
Share-based compensation expense
26,977
25,755
Deferred income taxes
(3,734
)
8,495
Change in assets and liabilities:
Inventories
(312,259
)
(223,230
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(35,233
)
9,961
Accounts payable
413,875
59,810
Accrued employee compensation
80,606
(4,810
)
Other accrued expenses
20,279
(21,622
)
Income taxes
(11,908
)
(3,257
)
Other
55,447
728
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,004,975
414,327
Capital expenditures
(161,292
)
(144,342
)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
1,130
2,317
Net cash used in investing activities
(160,162
)
(142,025
)
Borrowings under debt facilities
1,159,000
947,000
Repayments under debt facilities
(646,500
)
(710,750
)
Debt issuance costs
(1,237
)
—
Principal payments under finance lease liabilities
(3,098
)
(2,741
)
Repurchase of shares to satisfy tax obligations
(7,732
)
(3,790
)
Repurchase of common stock
(263,219
)
(489,977
)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock
73,753
105,543
Cash dividends paid to stockholders
(128,035
)
(121,246
)
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
182,932
(275,961
)
(3,659
)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
84,241
86,299
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
1,111,986
$
82,640
Cash paid during the period for:
Interest
$
18,304
$
15,189
Income taxes
191,743
112,693
Non-cash accruals for construction in progress
$
14,199
$
10,981
Increase of operating lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases
381,486
240,969
Increase of finance lease assets and liabilities from new or modified leases
6,028
2,883
Operating lease assets and liabilities recognized upon adoption of ASC 842
—
2,084,880
Comparable store sales increase
26.8
%
2.9
%
21.5
%
3.6
%
New store sales (% of total sales)
3.6
%
2.5
%
3.4
%
2.9
%
Average transaction value
$50.88
$45.97
$51.47
$46.56
Comparable store average transaction value increase (a)
12.5
%
2.3
%
12.0
%
2.5
%
Comparable store average transaction count increase
14.3
%
0.6
%
9.6
%
1.1
%
Total selling square footage (000’s)
31,836
30,344
31,836
30,344
Exclusive brands (% of total sales)
28.5
%
30.8
%
28.9
%
31.1
%
Imports (% of total sales)
9.7
%
10.5
%
10.4
%
11.3
%
Beginning of period
1,881
1,790
1,844
1,765
New stores opened
23
25
61
50
Stores closed
—
(1
)
(1
)
(1
)
End of period
1,904
1,814
1,904
1,814
Beginning of period
180
177
180
175
New stores opened
3
1
6
3
Stores closed
—
(2
)
(3
)
(2
)
End of period
183
176
183
176
Consolidated end of period
2,087
1,990
2,087
1,990
Pre-opening costs (000’s)
$3,033
$2,614
$7,581
$5,258
Average inventory per store (000’s) (b)
$833.0
$850.3
$833.0
$850.3
Inventory turns (annualized)
3.91
3.08
3.87
3.17
Share repurchase program:
Cost (000’s)
$—
$155,742
$263,219
$489,977
Average purchase price per share
$—
$105.97
$92.28
$99.46
Information technology
$36.6
$30.9
$72.6
$66.5
New and relocated stores and stores not yet opened
16.7
16.3
43.8
38.6
Existing stores
14.6
10.5
30.6
23.5
Distribution center capacity and improvements
5.6
2.5
11.6
14.3
Corporate and other
1.2
0.6
2.7
1.4
Total
$74.7
$60.8
$161.3
$144.3
