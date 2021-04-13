17:05 | 13.04.2021

Tractor Supply Company to Expand Carhartt Footprint in More Than 100 Retail Stores

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced plans to expand its Carhartt offering in dozens of retail stores. Carhartt, America’s leading workwear manufacturer and a decades-long partner of Tractor Supply, will add several thousand additional square feet of branded, in-store shopping space to provide consumers with a dedicated shopping experience. The new “shop-in-shop” concept, which is currently in 10 stores, will roll out in more than 100 Tractor Supply stores in 2021, with an additional 25 stores added next year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005601/en/Tractor Supply Company to expand Carhartt merchandise selection in more than 100 retail stores with new store-within-a-store format. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our Tractor Supply stores offer a unique assortment of products that cater to the Out Here lifestyle, and we know our customers depend on Carhartt for comfortable, durable clothes to get the job done,” said Seth Estep, Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer. “This new store-within-a-store format was created with Tractor Supply’s customers at the center of the shopping experience. By partnering with Carhartt to double our selection, our stores have even more of what makes Tractor Supply a destination for everything – workwear and otherwise – that our customers need to take care of their home, land, pets and animals.” The expanded merchandise selection available in the in-store shop includes bibs, rainwear, year-round fleece assortments, additional pants and jeans styles and more. Additionally, the product collection will include clothing for women, kids, big and tall and plus sizes, most of which are not currently available in Tractor Supply stores. Both brands tested this strategy throughout 2018 and 2019 when Carhartt installed three shop-in-shop spaces each year, measuring between 1,200 and 1,400 square feet, at Tractor Supply locations in California, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey and New York. These expanded in-store shops feature similar signage, branding and premium fixtures consumers would find at any of Carhartt’s 33 company store locations. “By expanding our presence at these retail locations, Tractor Supply shoppers will experience the Carhartt brand in a whole new way,” said Tony Ambroza, Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt. “We look forward to growing our longstanding partnership with Tractor Supply as we work to bring our rugged workwear products to the country’s hardest-working people.” Customers can also shop an expanded online assortment of Carhartt products, including more sizes and colors, at TractorSupply.com. To learn more about Carhartt and the products available at Tractor Supply, visit www.TractorSupply.com/Carhartt.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 42,000 Team Members, the Company’s physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,923 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company’s founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210413005601/en/