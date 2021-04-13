|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
17:05 | 13.04.2021
Tractor Supply Company to Expand Carhartt Footprint in More Than 100 Retail Stores
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, today announced plans to expand its Carhartt offering in dozens of retail stores. Carhartt, America’s leading workwear manufacturer and a decades-long partner of Tractor Supply, will add several thousand additional square feet of branded, in-store shopping space to provide consumers with a dedicated shopping experience. The new “shop-in-shop” concept, which is currently in 10 stores, will roll out in more than 100 Tractor Supply stores in 2021, with an additional 25 stores added next year.
The expanded merchandise selection available in the in-store shop includes bibs, rainwear, year-round fleece assortments, additional pants and jeans styles and more. Additionally, the product collection will include clothing for women, kids, big and tall and plus sizes, most of which are not currently available in Tractor Supply stores.
Both brands tested this strategy throughout 2018 and 2019 when Carhartt installed three shop-in-shop spaces each year, measuring between 1,200 and 1,400 square feet, at Tractor Supply locations in California, Kentucky, Michigan, New Jersey and New York. These expanded in-store shops feature similar signage, branding and premium fixtures consumers would find at any of Carhartt’s 33 company store locations.
“By expanding our presence at these retail locations, Tractor Supply shoppers will experience the Carhartt brand in a whole new way,” said Tony Ambroza, Chief Brand Officer at Carhartt. “We look forward to growing our longstanding partnership with Tractor Supply as we work to bring our rugged workwear products to the country’s hardest-working people.”
Customers can also shop an expanded online assortment of Carhartt products, including more sizes and colors, at TractorSupply.com. To learn more about Carhartt and the products available at Tractor Supply, visit www.TractorSupply.com/Carhartt.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At December 26, 2020, the Company operated 182 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
