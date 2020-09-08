16:15 | 08.09.2020

Tractor Supply Honors Animals With Annual Celebration

Tractor Supply Company is gearing up for one of its biggest pet celebrations yet with the return of its Pet Appreciation Week (PAW) event, held Sept. 8-13 in partnership with Seresto. During PAW, Tractor Supply will support local animal shelters through the Rescue Your Rescue contest and is teaming up with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation to host pet supply drives across the country. The festivities also coincide with the reopening of more than 1,500 PetVet community clinics at Tractor Supply stores. The celebrations kick off in early September with the Rescue Your Rescue contest, co-sponsored by Tractor Supply and Canidae premium pet food. From Sept. 8-15, customers can nominate their favorite animal shelters at TractorSupply.com/RescueYourRescue, giving these shelters a chance at winning $25,000. Voting begins on the top 25 nominees on Sept. 24, with winners announced Oct. 5. The contest highlights organizations around the country doing the important work of rescuing and finding homes for animals. This marks Rescue Your Rescue’s eighth year, and with more than $200,000 in prizes for 8 grand prize winners and 17 finalists, it will be the most impactful yet. “Supporting pets and animals is one of our key focuses at Tractor Supply, and we know that pets are also near and dear to our customers, making this one of our most popular events,” said Nicole Logan, Vice President, Divisional Merchandise Manager at Tractor Supply. “Each year, we are amazed by the turnout and the support we see in our contest nominations and pet supply drive donations. We also love the variety of pets that come visit our stores, building on those local relationships that are core to who we are.” “As pet people, we recognize Tractor Supply’s passion and commitment toward animals and giving back,” said Peter Margetis, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer at Canidae. “At Canidae, our goal is to bring goodness to pets and their people, and through this partnership, we are proud to do so and work alongside such an exemplary pet destination to support animal shelters across the country.” Tractor Supply will also be supporting animal shelters through a pet supply drive with Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation. During PAW and through Sept. 27, customers can drop off new pet supplies, including food, toys, cleaning and grooming supplies and pet accessories at any Tractor Supply location. Collected items will be donated to local rescues and shelters. Leashed, friendly animals can visit our stores during PAW alongside their pet parents. Store locations with onsite PetVet clinics, operated by VIP Petcare, which have recently been closed due to COVID-19, will be open for wellness and essential veterinary care needs. To find your nearest Tractor Supply store location, visit TractorSupply.com/StoreLocator. For more information on PAW, MuttNation or Rescue Your Rescue, visit TractorSupply.com and follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 38,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 1,881 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 27, 2020, the Company operated 180 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com. To stay up to date on all things for Life Out Here, follow Tractor Supply on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

