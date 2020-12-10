15:45 | 10.12.2020

Tractor Supply Names Noni Ellison Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced that Noni Ellison has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and will join the Company’s Executive Committee, effective January 11, 2021. Ellison will report directly to Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply. In addition to managing the legal department, Ellison will also lead the Company’s risk management, government relations, licensing and quality assurance/customs compliance, as well as the Company’s environmental, social and governance efforts. Ellison succeeds Ben Parrish, who previously announced his plans to retire from the Company following the appointment of a successor and a transition period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005211/en/Tractor Supply Company names Noni Ellison Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, effective January 11, 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to welcome Noni to Tractor Supply as our new general counsel and a member of our Executive Committee. Noni comes to us with an impressive background and a proven track record of accomplishments. She brings deep experience across multiple industries and an ability to navigate complex legal issues and build strong teams. We are looking forward to her contributions to help us continue to drive growth and strengthen our business,” said Tractor Supply President and CEO Hal Lawton. “Since joining Tractor Supply in 2010, Ben has played an integral role in Tractor Supply’s growth and success and has served as a trusted and experienced counselor to the Company and the Board of Directors. In my first year at Tractor Supply, Ben has been a great business partner to me, and we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

About Noni Ellison

Noni Ellison brings over two decades of legal and business experience in global corporations and private practice to her new role. Most recently, Ellison served as Carestream Dental’s General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary and a member of the Executive Leadership Team. In this capacity, she managed legal and business professionals based in North and South America, Asia and Europe. In addition, Ellison oversaw regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environment, health and safety, facilities, security and real estate worldwide. Prior to joining Carestream Dental, Ellison served as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Grainger, where she was responsible for leading the support on finance, treasury and governance issues globally. Before Grainger, Ellison held roles of increasing responsibility at Turner Broadcasting Systems, Inc., where she managed licensing, marketing, intellectual property and international matters. Earlier in her career, Ellison worked at Scripps Networks as Director of Legal Affairs and practiced law with two prominent national law firms as a corporate finance and securities associate. Among her awards and honors, Ellison has been included in The Legal 500 GC Powerlist that consists of the most influential in-house lawyers in business. She has been named one of the nation’s Top Corporate Counsel Women by Women Inc., recognizing corporate executives blazing trails in the legal profession. Ellison has also been honored by the YWCA of Greater Atlanta as a Woman of Achievement in recognition of extraordinary contributions to her workplace and community. Ellison received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Howard University, magna cum laude. She earned her law degree and MBA from the University of Chicago.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, as a one-stop shop for recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service that addresses the needs of the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 40,000 Team Members, the Company leverages its physical store assets with digital capabilities to offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 1,904 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005211/en/