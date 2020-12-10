|
Tractor Supply Names Noni Ellison Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retail chain in the United States, today announced that Noni Ellison has been named Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary and will join the Company’s Executive Committee, effective January 11, 2021. Ellison will report directly to Hal Lawton, President and CEO of Tractor Supply. In addition to managing the legal department, Ellison will also lead the Company’s risk management, government relations, licensing and quality assurance/customs compliance, as well as the Company’s environmental, social and governance efforts. Ellison succeeds Ben Parrish, who previously announced his plans to retire from the Company following the appointment of a successor and a transition period.
Prior to joining Carestream Dental, Ellison served as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary at Grainger, where she was responsible for leading the support on finance, treasury and governance issues globally.
Before Grainger, Ellison held roles of increasing responsibility at Turner Broadcasting Systems, Inc., where she managed licensing, marketing, intellectual property and international matters. Earlier in her career, Ellison worked at Scripps Networks as Director of Legal Affairs and practiced law with two prominent national law firms as a corporate finance and securities associate.
Among her awards and honors, Ellison has been included in The Legal 500 GC Powerlist that consists of the most influential in-house lawyers in business. She has been named one of the nation’s Top Corporate Counsel Women by Women Inc., recognizing corporate executives blazing trails in the legal profession. Ellison has also been honored by the YWCA of Greater Atlanta as a Woman of Achievement in recognition of extraordinary contributions to her workplace and community.
Ellison received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Howard University, magna cum laude. She earned her law degree and MBA from the University of Chicago.
Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At September 26, 2020, the Company operated 183 Petsense stores in 25 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.
