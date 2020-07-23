|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
14:00 | 23.07.2020
TransAct Technologies to Report 2020 Second Quarter Results On August 5, 2020, Host Conference Call and Webcast
TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, and will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET that day. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public.
The conference call number is 888-394-8218; and the conference ID number is 6185035. Please call ten minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected prior to the presentation. Interested parties may also access the live call on the Internet at www.transact-tech.com (select “Investor Relations” followed by “Events & Presentations”); allow fifteen minutes to register and download and install any necessary software. Questions and answers on the call will be reserved for analysts and investors. Following its completion, an archived version of the webcast will be available for replay at the same location.
BOHA! is a trademark of TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. ©2019 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.
