19:04 | 25.08.2020
Transformative Trends and Innovative Business Models Powering the Indian Electric Bus Market, 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com
The “Transformative Trends and Innovative Business Models Powering the Indian Electric Bus Market, 2019” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study on the Indian electric bus (eBus) market discusses the key influencing trends that are driving the growth in this segment.
Government Initiatives in India to promote electric buses, state government initiatives, and FAME-II overview and incentive schemes are discussed in this study. The tenders in different cities for procuring the electric buses are compared and analyzed, and the differences between the gross cost contract (GCC) purchase model and the outright purchase model are explained.
State-wise EV policies that have been announced and are in the implementation phase are discussed along with future government plans in India for electric buses. The key market drivers and restraints influencing electric buses in India are discussed in detail.
A complete total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis is done with a scenario comparing diesel and CNG buses to electric buses, highlighting the cost differences between them if they are owned for a year. Similarly, forecasting is also done for the same scenario in 2025 with the effects of a decline in battery prices in India. The estimated differences between the 3 buses are studied for that timeline as well.
The major barriers in the adoption of electric buses and what are the solutions to overcome them are also explained through a detailed SWOT analysis on the implementation of electric buses in India. The key technological trends in India with electric buses (e.g., battery swapping) are also discussed. Charging infrastructures are explained in detail, including the different types used in different countries. Pantograph charging as an opportunity in India is explored through bus rapid transit system (BRTS) lanes.
The battery technology along with a pricing roadmap to the future and an estimated battery price in the future are also given. The limitless opportunities in recycling batteries and the different methods of recycling are discussed along with the possibilities of usage of secondary life applications with global examples of recycling and repurposing that have been implemented successfully as of now.
The driveline technology is explained with a detailed analysis of the different types of electric driveline architecture and definitions of key terminologies along with electric motor benchmarking. The electric motor roadmap is also discussed and the pricing analysis for the different types of motors and their forecasting is also given.
Finally, the future of electric buses in India is estimated with 3 different scenarios, and recommendations are provided for key stakeholders. The growth opportunities and strategic imperatives for success and growth in the electric bus market are also discussed.
Research Aims and Objectives
Key Questions this Study will Answer
Research Methodology
Product Portfolio
Electric Buses Under FAME-I
FAME-I Tenders in Different Cities
FAME-I Bidding Prices – Comparison Between Different Cities
GCC Model and Outright Purchase Model Comparison
FAME-II – Buses Sanctioned
FAME-II – State-wise Penetration of Tenders Won for eBuses
Forecast of eBuses in India
FAME-II – Incentive Structure
States Chipping in With EV Policies and Investments
State-wise Policies and Investments to Promote Electric Vehicles
Future Government Plans
Future Scenario
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
Major Barriers in eBus Implementation and Solution
SWOT Analysis
Technology Comparison
Battery Swapping Operations in China and India
Battery Price Roadmap
Battery Thermal Management System (BTMS)
Battery Technology Roadmap and Price Outlook
Battery Demand and Manufacturing Capacity
Secondary Life Applications
Recycling of Batteries
Global Examples of Recycling and Repurposing
Types of Charging Stations for Buses
Inductive Charging
Incentives for Charging Stations
Charging Strategies for eBuses
Pantograph Charging – Technology Roadmap
Opportunity for Pantograph Charging in BRTS
Charging Infrastructure in India – Challenges
Electric Motor Benchmarking
Electric Motor Roadmap
Growth Opportunity 2 – Focusing on Improving the Charging Infrastructure and Increasing Localization of EV Components
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1lifl1
