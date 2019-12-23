|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
24.12.2019
TransPerfect and Its Employees Donate 2,300 Toys to Marine Toys for Tots
TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced a donation of 2,300 toys purchased with more than $32,000 in donations as part of its employee-run Toys for Tots charity drive. With 20 US offices participating, this is the largest total ever raised and donated over the seven-year history of the company’s efforts.
Since TransPerfect’s first campaign in 2010, the company has raised a total of $139,000 and donated 9,500 toys to help brighten the holiday season for children across the country.
Toys for Tots is run by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, whose goal is to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy.
TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “This is a special time of year for many of our employees, and it’s heartening and rewarding to see their passion for giving back.”
For questions about TransPerfect’s Toys for Tots campaign or any of the company’s charitable efforts, contact philanthropy@transperfect.com.
