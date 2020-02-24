|
ROHSTOFF INTERNATIONAL
|
0:34 | 25.02.2020
TravelCenters of America Inc. Names Rajan Penkar and Elena Poptodorova to Board of Directors
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that it has elected Rajan Penkar and Elena Poptodorova to the Company’s Board as Independent Directors, effective immediately. With the addition of Mr. Penkar and Ms. Poptodorova, TA’s Board now has seven Directors, including five Independent Directors, and is majority composed of women and minorities.
Mr. Penkar founded Supply Chain Advisory Services, LLC in 2014 and is currently the company’s President. Previously he served as Senior Vice President and President, Supply Chain of Sears Holdings Corporation and held various executive positions with United Parcel Service, Inc. Mr. Penkar holds an MS in Mechanical Engineering and holds 14 U.S. Patents in robotics control, automation, and logistics processes.
Ms. Poptodorova has served as vice president and director for Euro-Atlantic affairs of the Atlantic Club of Bulgaria since April 2017. Ms. Poptodorova has also served as vice president of the Atlantic Treaty Association since December 2017. Ms. Poptodorova served as director of the Shapiro-Silverberg AJC Central Europe Office from October 2016 until February 2017. Ms. Poptodorova was the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the United States from 2010 to 2016 and from 2002 to 2008. Ms. Poptodorova is a current member of the board of directors of the European Institute, the American Foundation for Bulgaria, the Executive Council on Diplomacy, the Women’s Foreign Policy Group, American University in Bulgaria, the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy in Germany and the board of trustees of Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI).
Mr. Adam D. Portnoy, Chair of TA’s Board of Directors, made the following statement on today’s announcement:
“The rest of the TA Board joins me in welcoming Raj and Elena. During a 40-year career, Raj has become an expert in, and developed many of, the cutting-edge technologies deployed by the largest providers and transporters of goods in the U.S., many of whom are TA clients. Elena brings decades of leadership experience in both government and the private sector, as well as diverse board experience. They will both complement our directors and we will all benefit from their experience and perspective.”
